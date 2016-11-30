Outdoor markets, craft fairs aplenty this weekend

Here are a few options for gift-seekers in the area:

Duluth Winter Village, 3300 London Road, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It's Christmas time in the city as nearly 30 local businesses set up in shacks on the grounds of Glensheen Mansion for the inaugural Winter Village. Vendors range from Bella Flora and DLH Clothing to How Sweet It Is Cakes and Whimsy Children's Boutique. The free event also features food, beer and music.

Julebyen, Knife River Recreation Center, 199 Alger Smith Road, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Nordic-themed Christmas village is now in its fourth year offering an outdoor market featuring local businesses, crafters, food and tons of activities in Knife River. The free event has surged in size and now offers a Julefest dinner Friday night, tickets for which must be purchased in advance. Folks can take train rides from Duluth to the fest as well as one from the Julebyen up "Troll Canyon."

Christkindlmarkt, Hammond Avenue and Broadway Street, Superior, Saturday and Dec. 10, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

Superior's free outdoor craft market at the Broadway Community Gardens features a bonfire and cookies, apple cider and Santa Claus mingling with vendors selling wreaths, stained and fused glass art, German incense burners and spices, carvings, cards and pictures and more.

Holiday Shopping Expo, 350 Harbor Drive, Saturday, 10 a.m to 6 p.m.

The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center is hosting 150 vendors and crafters along with food, entertainment and Santa Claus — plus hundreds of prizes. Nearly every type of gift will be offered for sale from a wide array of businesses, plus gift wrapping. Tickets are $5 in advance or $7 at the door.

Fiber Handcrafters Guild Fair and Sale, 506 W. Michigan St., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you can sew it, stitch it, spin it, knit it, weave it or crochet it, chances are it will be at the fiber fair. The annual fair takes over the Great Hall at the Depot, and free admission includes live demonstrations, holiday refreshments and live music.

Free Range Chicks' Christmas Bazaar, 3026 Minnesota Ave., Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A variety of craft vendors will set up at the Lafayette Square Community Center on Park Point for a free market featuring food, music and more.

Get it Local Gift Fair, 1111 N. 11th Ave. E., Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This event at Peace Church is open to "artisans and nonprofit organizations within the municipal boundaries of Duluth and Superior only," making it an "ultra-local fair" with offerings like jewelry, pottery and more.

Small in the Mall, 1600 Miller Trunk Highway, Sunday, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Three locally owned stores at Miller Hill Mall will be open after-hours for an intimate shopping experience. Legacy Toys, Art in the Alley and I Lake It will be offering deals and prizes. The doors by Ulta and Noodles & Co. will be open for the event.