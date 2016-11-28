Biz Buzz for Nov. 28, 2016

* Duluth's Project Lulu announced founding director Lisa McKhann transitioned to artistic director, and Jeanne Riese of Barnes was hired as executive director. Before working with Project Lulu, Riese, who has more than 20 years of experience in corporate project management and finance, participated in all of the nonprofit's artistic healing programs while battling cancer.

* Realtor Larissa Jensen joined Twin Ports Real Estate Team of Re/Max in Superior.

* Friends of Animals Humane Society in Cloquet hired Kimberly Parmeter of Midway Township as executive director. Parmeter has a master's degree in business administration from Bethel University in St. Paul and a bachelor's degree in communication from the University of Minnesota Duluth. Prior to joining the Friends of Animals Humane Society, she was executive director of the Foundation and Alumni Association at Lake Superior College in Duluth.

EXPANSION

* Scott Bensen of Iron River, founder and president of Total Continuous Improvement Info, expanded his consulting services to the Twin Ports. TCII helps businesses enhance and streamline processes and operations. Bensen holds a bachelor's degree in physics from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and a master's degree in statistics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His contact information is (715) 892-0450 and scott.bensen@totalciinfo.com.

AWARDS AND RECOGNITIONS

* Casey Knutson Carbert, a Duluth Realtor with Edmunds Real Estate, was named one of the 100 Most Influential Real Estate Agents in Minnesota by Real Estate Executive Magazine during the Minneapolis Real Estate Mastermind event in November. Carbert, who has been a licensed Realtor in Minnesota and Wisconsin for 14 years, was honored for having closed more than 90 transactions this year.

* The American Diabetes Association awarded St. Louis County with the Health Champion Designation. The county earned the designation for joining the association's Wellness Lives Here initiative and for promoting healthy living criteria within the organization.

* Becker Hospital Review ranked Bigfork Valley Hospital 11th in the nation in its October list, "Top 47 Hospitals Where Staff Always Explain Medication to Patients." Bigfork Valley was chosen based on results from federal hospital patient-satisfaction surveys that were reported to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Bigfork hospital scored an overall 84 percent when it came to explaining medications to patients.

NEW BUSINESS/RELOCATIONS

* Brewery and taproom Blacklist Artisan Ales opened its doors this month at 120 E. Superior St. in Duluth. The taproom is open 3 p.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday, 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday. Owners Brian Schanzenbach, TJ Estabrook and Jon Loss can be contacted at jloss@blacklistbeer.com or (218) 831-2767. Blacklist's website is blacklistbeer.com.