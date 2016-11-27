Manufacturing group holding luncheon Dec. 14
The Arrowhead Manufacturers & Fabricators Association will hold a general meeting Dec. 14 in Duluth.
Members of the 108-company organization and those interested in area manufacturing are invited to the free noon luncheon at First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Skyline Parkway.
Health Boe, the Northeast Minnesota Office of Job Training's rural workforce coordinator, will lead a discussion on how AMFA can best serve its members.
Those interested in attending can register at amfa-mn-wi.org.
Founded in 1997, AMFA's mission is to strengthen and grow the manufacturing and fabricating industry in the region.