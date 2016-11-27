“Ultimately we’re closing because of the internet,” owner Mariah McKechnie said. “We can’t operate a large-scale retail store and compete.”

The store opened in 1995 as Paper Warehouse then Party America. McKechnie took over for her parents a year and a half ago when it moved to 5009 Matterhorn Drive.

The signs of a slowing business were already there, but it was a hollow Halloween that triggered the need to close.

“This was a very difficult Halloween,” McKechnie said. “Without a robust Halloween, it’s hard for a store like ours to go on.”

Even more than stores like Target or Wal-Mart, online retailers took the air out of her business’s balloon. More money was spent on Halloween this year than ever before, according to the National Retail Foundation, though online shopping played a much bigger role.

McKechnie said she’s at peace with the closure: “That’s just the cycle of business.”

“We’ve had great support from our customers,” she said. “Unfortunately the dollars don’t match the enthusiasm.”

She’s now able to turn her efforts toward a business that is growing: Northland Special Events. That business provides event planning, design, decor and more across the region.

“It’s growing strongly, and now I have to put my focus in that service-providing business,” McKechnie said.

But first, everything at Northland Party needs to go.

The displays were growing bare last week, with the entire back of the store cleared out. Still, there are banners, costumes, hats, plates, serving trays, Easter baskets and all manner of decorations, all of which have been 70 percent off since Black Friday.

McKechnie has been calling up schools and bars and letting them know these deals won’t last, and the display racks themselves are for sale as well.

Yet there’s still the balloon question — where will folks now turn to meet their helium-filled needs?

McKechnie said she’s getting a balloon plan together once the store closes but didn’t have an announcement ready just yet.

Though no closure date is set for Northland Party, McKechnie doesn’t want to operate into the new year. So customers have at most a month to do their local party shopping before the lights come up.

“We’re hoping they can help us go out with a bang,” McKechnie said.

Cyber sales surge

As Cyber Monday looks to lure more shoppers online, at least for one day, it’s worth noting that online sales remain just 8 percent of the $4.5 trillion retail market in the U.S.

However, online sales are growing as fast as foot traffic inside retailers is falling — more than 15 percent per year, according to industry analysts Retail TouchPoints. And three-quarters of consumers buy online at least once a year.

The group adds that many customers do “showrooming,” where consumers shop around for goods in-person but ultimately end up buying online. The reverse often happens, too, with online research informing real-life purchases. But online commerce continues to grow at a more rapid pace.

According to U.S. Census Bureau data, more than $93 billion was spent in e-commerce between July and September this year, up from $81 billion during the same period in 2015.