A large, colorful sign was recently added to the window advertising a liquor liquidation sale. After 38 years in business, the store will close its doors for good next Saturday at 10 p.m.

It’s more than just a business to many Cloquet residents. Every morning for close to three decades, a group of retired men referred to as the “Coffee Crew” have sat in a corner of the store. They animatedly tell stories and chat with each other and whoever is working at the time. Snippets of multiple conversations fly around the room.

“My regular dues are $1,500,” someone says.

“Noo,” another male voice answered.

“Put your money where your mouth is,” someone said loudly in another conversation.

Lemon Tree owner Leigh Singpiel began working at the store in 1989 as a college freshman.

The Coffee Crew has about 15 members who ebb and flow in what Leigh refers to as “first shift” and “second shift.”

Jerry Winterquist hangs the flag in the morning when he comes in for the first shift, while other members of the crew put the coffee on and unlock the bathroom doors.

It’s just another day at the Lemon Tree, a mainstay in the community since 1978 when the small business was incorporated by Dick Brenner and Bob Pollard.

The town grew up around the small store that is set slightly off of the beaten path (Highway 33) near Wal-Mart.

Of course, there was no Wal-Mart then and the road was paved only to the house next door to the Lemon Tree.

Singpiel was dating an employee of the Lemon Tree when she was offered a job at the store by the man who would become her husband, Curt Singpiel. The couple started dating a few years later.

Curt had worked at the store since he was 17 and dreamed of owning the Lemon Tree some day — and in 1999 that dream started to come true when he became Pollard’s partner. Curt fully realized his dream in 2007 when Pollard retired from the business, leaving Curt as owner.

But the new Super One Liquor store opened in Pine Tree Plaza the same year, taking away a chunk of business that would begin the downward slide leading to the eventual demise of the Lemon Tree.

The family’s dream was shattered the following year when Curt was diagnosed with cancer and died after the couple had been together 17 years.

“We had owned it about a year,” Leigh said sadly.

Leigh, a stay-at-home mom of three young children at the time, had to take a crash course in managing the business. She had been doing payroll and accounts receivable already. An employee, Kim Cool, came to her house to help Leigh learn how to do the bookwork and use the computer.

General manager Jim Lavamaki helped the newly widowed mom by working in the afternoon to allow her to still spend time with her children when they got home from school.

The Coffee Crew helped support her in her hours of need as she came back to work the business.

“When my husband passed, the Coffee Crew kept me coming down here every day,” she said.

The Lemon Tree is more than a brick-and-mortar building to her.

“It's the people, all of our customers and that's going to make me cry,” Leigh said, her eyes tearing. “There is a lot of family here. I mean, Harry Berg, I camp with him in the summer. They’re family to my kids. …

“One of my regular customers, his wife passed the year before. He was always here in the morning to give me my hug. It's the things like that that made me want to come to work.”

Meanwhile, the hits kept coming. A Kwik Trip gas station opened in Scanlon in 2014, which took away more business from the struggling little store. Then another Kwik Trip opened at North Cloquet Road and Highway 33, and yet another one opened nearby on Washington Avenue in October, putting the final nail in the coffin for the Lemon Tree.

“The writing's on the wall that it’s really not viable any more.” Leigh said.

“We will miss Leigh”

Several members of the Coffee Crew from both shifts assembled last Tuesday morning. Bob Pollard, one of the original owners of the Lemon Tree, is now a member of the Coffee Crew.

“We would say he came in and worked but that would be a lie,” Harry Berg wisecracked. “He came in at 7 a.m. and left at 9 a.m.,” another quickly said. “He sat all of the time,” another member added, as Pollard sat good-naturedly listening to all of the laughter.

“I can't get rid of you guys,” Pollard fired back.

When asked why they chose to meet at the Lemon Tree, Dick Lawson replied that it’s because the coffee was free, causing more laughter and side comments. They went on to say that they decided to start paying after Pollard left because they like Leigh.

Although no topic is off-limits, the men started out years ago discussing how tough they were, debating how each one was at hunting and debating their investments, Pollard said.

“Now they talk about how their investments went south and their medical updates,” Pollard said while several guys murmured in agreement.

“Quite a few of the guys that used to come down here have passed away,” Pollard said.

The men were quiet for a moment before Ron Anderson piped up, “And we’re next!”

When asked what they thought of the Lemon Tree closing, there was a moment of somber silence as several of them looked down.

“I don't like it,” Lawson said emphatically.

They still are trying to figure out where they will meet in the future.

“I have it figured out, we’ll meet at Leigh's house,” Anderson said enthusiastically. “We can put a satellite dish outside the garage, put the coffee pot on from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and everyone throw 50 cents into the pot. Then we can help get the kids off to school!”

The bittersweet meeting ended Tuesday with quiet murmurs of “We will miss Leigh, big time,” with agreements of “That’s for sure,” and “Yep.”

Leigh watched them go.

“We’ve had a lot of fun … for 27 years this place has supported me,” Leigh said with a sad smile. “Thanks everyone for all of the business and thanks for the memories.”