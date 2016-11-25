Blacklist taproom now open in downtown Duluth

The smell of fresh paint still hung in the building's entryway, but once inside the taproom, the hum of conversations was constant. The new taproom and brewery at 120 E. Superior St. had a soft opening, but it officially opened at 11 a.m. Friday.

"Blacklist Friday had a nice ring to it," Loss said.

Blacklist opened a brewery two blocks away in 2012, but that location limited its ability to open a taproom. The new location's taproom on East Superior Street will allow the business to have more interaction with Blacklist customers and receive more feedback on the beers, Loss said.

Blacklist had five beers on tap on Friday; its beers aren't known for being particularly hoppy, Loss explained. People can bring in food to eat in the taproom, he said. In the future, Blacklist would like to begin offering food options that would be akin to bar fare.

The taproom's design is a little eccentric to go with its beers — "casual, fun, on the Euro side," Loss explained.

Blacklist's taproom and brewery take up the first floor and basement of the building — now called the 120E Building — which has been undergoing major renovations this year after it formerly housed the infamous head shop Last Place on Earth. The rehabilitation of Blacklist's space included new floors and sandblasting of the bricks, as well as installing a large door that can be opened to the street during nice weather.

Blacklist's hours will be 3 p.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday; 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to midnight Sundays.

Loss said he and others with the business hope Blacklist's venue can be a fixture in Duluth's arts community and a place where people can hang out downtown. They want to tap into Duluth's arts community at their new location, which is in Duluth's Historic Arts and Theater District, and bring in artists to perform — those who have been on the scene for a while, and those who may do it for fun around day jobs and families, Loss said.

"This area has the potential to be the second Canal Park with emphasis on the arts," he said.

For more information, go to blacklistbeer.com or search for "Blacklist Beer" on Facebook.