Giant Voices moving to Superior Street

"We're calling it a Giant movement for downtown Duluth," said Pascha Apter, the company's CEO. "'We're really proud of the opportunity to move and expand our company."

The move will fill in the former Ace Hardware building that has largely sat vacant since 2010 and briefly housed Port City Antiques.

Giant Voices Inc. began as the JPG Group in Virginia in 1982, which expanded to Duluth in 2005 with the purchase of Von Goertz & VanHove.

The Giant Voices brand was born Jan. 1, 2013, after Apter bought the company with Lisa Bodine, who is now company president.

Today, with 20 employees and a few vacant positions, the time had come to make room for further growth.

"We're probably adding three to five new Giant team members in the next year," Apter said. "And we're always looking for new clients."

The company focuses on "helping business leaders with giant ambitions create market-leading brands and increase revenues" through all manner of media.

Working with Wagner Zaun Architecture and McGough Construction, Giant Voices plans to make over the 6,600-square-foot space on Superior Street with several conference rooms, "collaboration areas," an exercise area and a kitchen.

The 5,100-square-foot Michigan Street side of the building will be available for lease, Apter said.

Plans call for a move-in date of April.

"We're looking to breathe some life down there," Apter said. "Our whole team is really excited to be downtown in the business district."