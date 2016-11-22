The Thanksgiving shopping weekend is expected to break records again as shoppers line up for Black Friday sales, shop small on Small Business Saturday and click through deals on Cyber Monday. What was once a collection of early morning sales has morphed into five-plus days of consumer cashflow.

"Consumers are doing a lot of heavy lifting, keeping the economy growing," Matthew Shay, CEO of the National Retail Federation, said last month. "Consumers are the one element of the economy that really looks good."

The NRF said holiday shopping this month and next is expected to pass $655 billion, a 3.6 percent increase from last year's spending

"We're optimistic that this is reflective of growth in the economy and expectations across the industry," Shay said.

Retailers appear optimistic as well, with many offering weeklong sales that help spread the heavy spending of Black Friday to other days.

"We definitely expect this year to be more promotional," said Ali Wing, the chief marketing officer for Duluth-based Maurices. "What that looks like is most of what is being offered for Black Friday has already started. We don't really have the day so much as we have the week now."

The chain's 1,000-plus locations are officially closed on Thanksgiving this year, marking a break from large retailers that keep pushing one another to open earlier and earlier.

"Finding a balance in values, for us it's a very appropriate decision," Wing said. "And it's reflective of the fact shopping is 24/7 now."

But Maurices still plays the Black Friday game, whether through deals on sweaters or ongoing social media engagement with its customers.

"We're excited about the weekend. This is not an unimportant holiday for us," Wing said.

Big retailers such as Wal-Mart and Best Buy will open Thursday evening, and some, such as JCPenney, will let the crowds in while the turkey still is being digested Thursday afternoon.

"We expect lots of excitement," said Bianca Jones, a spokeswoman for Best Buy.

More than half of Americans are expected to shop this weekend, and stores such as Target are expecting lines before doors open Thursday.

"We had double-digits last year — 30 to 40 people in line," said Ashley Sunderland, store manager of Duluth's Target on Miller Hill. "This year we're really tailoring to our guests, making everything available as soon as they walk in the door and making sure our floor is full and our shelves are stocked."

The yearly holiday blitz typically results in a surge in hiring, and the NRF predicts this year will provide up to 690,000 seasonal jobs nationwide, similar to last year.

In Northeastern Minnesota, regional labor analyst Erik White said he "expects a boost in hiring for the holidays," but the tight labor market has made it hard for retailers to find enough folks.

"Unemployment rates are low in the region, for the most part," said White, who works for the state Department of Employment and Economic Development.

The American tradition of holiday shopping provides a welcome break from another American tradition — a long and bitter presidential election.

"There's not much that isn't different this year; it's a very different year with the election," Wing said. "Maurices, like everyone else, is excited to have that behind us, excited to focus on the holidays and thrilled to give everyone a respite on Thanksgiving."

Retailer openings

Thursday

7 a.m. Dollar General

8 a.m.: Gander Mountain, Walgreens

3 p.m.: JCPenney

4 p.m.: Old Navy, Shopko

5 p.m.: Younkers, Best Buy

6 p.m.: Wal-Mart, Target, Kohl's, Sears, Dick's Sporting Goods, Michaels, Ulta

7 p.m.: Kmart

Friday

5 a.m.: GameStop

6 a.m.: Fleet Farm, Menards, Home Depot, Jo-Ann Fabric, Office Depot/Office Max, Bed Bath & Beyond

7 a.m.: Sam's Club, Petco, Harbor Freight

Grocery stores closing early

Thursday

2 p.m.: Cub Foods, Whole Foods Co-op, Mount Royal Market

4 p.m.: Super One Foods

Small Business Saturday

Don't go too crazy on Black Friday — locally owned retailers need some love the day after.

Small Business Saturday was started six years ago to help fight the big-box door-buster sales that were siphoning revenues away from smaller stores.

"Small business owners rely on holiday sales to drive revenue for much of the year," according to the National Federation of Independent Business. "Small Business Saturday is a way for small businesses to connect with consumers in their communities and to remind them of the importance of small businesses as they begin shopping for the holiday season."

More than 95 million people took part in Small Business Saturday last year, and this year it's estimated sales could again top $16 billion nationwide.

Many small businesses in the Twin Ports will take part of the shopping event — a map on shopsmall.com lists more than 100 businesses that are participating through sales or outreach.

"This is an opportunity to support your favorite local merchants and discover new ones," Maria Contreras-Sweet, Small Business Administration administrator, said in a statement.