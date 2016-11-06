Biz Buzz for Nov. 7

Maurices and Ascena Brand Services announced the following new hires and promotion to the Duluth office: Joseph Hartman and David Rogers joined Maurices as planning analysts. Hope Robinson was promoted to manager of allocation-tops. Kaitlyn Gigliotti-Beauto was hired by Ascena as an associate HRIS analyst and Elizabeth Koltes joined as an information technology store support analyst I. Ascena also hired Deanna Whittlef as a tax technician. Previously, Whittlef was a CARE specialist with Maurices.

Essentia Health announced the following new hires: Physician assistant Allison Pullar joined the Emergency Medicine Department at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth. Pullar earned her master’s degree in physician assistant studies from Indiana State University in Terre Haute. She is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. Alyssa Leese was hired as a nurse practitioner at the Family Medicine Department at Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic. Leese previously worked as a registered nurse at Essentia Health-Northern Pines in Aurora. She holds a master’s degree in nursing from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth and is certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

Doug Melander of Duluth was hired as an eServices sales specialist by National Bank of Commerce in Superior. Melander previously worked for the last 27 years as the president and CEO of Reinhold’s Menswear and the co-owner of Mainstream Fashions for Men. Outside of work, he is a board member of the Greater Downtown Council and a 13-year member of the Duluth Harbortown Rotary.

Architectural Resources hired Andrea Wedul as a landscape architect. Wedul has 10 years of experience in design, project management and education. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Colorado College and her master’s degree in landscape architecture and Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plans Designer Certification from University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.

Commercial lines and personal lines agent Ben Cullen was hired by Twin Ports Insurance in Duluth. Cullen is a bilingual-licensed agent who earned a degree in Spanish and marketing and finance from the College of St. Scholastica of Duluth.

Kasner Bialke Bottoms Financial Services in Hibbing announced financial paraplanner Alyssa Friske won the Profiles in Service Award at the annual Lincoln Financial Advisors/Sagemark Consulting Premier Partners Staff Symposium. She was honored for her work ethic. Friske has been with Kasner Bialke Bottoms for three years. She earned an English degree from Michigan Technological University in Houghton and holds certification as a registered paraplanner through the College for Financial Planning.

Century 21 Gilderman and Associates announced Jodi Olson was named top sales agent for the month of October.

U.S. Bank was named the Best Big Bank along with TD Bank according to an annual survey compiled by Money. In its survey, Money analyzed the 75 largest brick-and-mortar banks and online banks by consumer deposits based on data from consulting firm Novantas as well as the 50 biggest credit unions.

U.S. Bank was also recognized as the Most Trusted Retail Bank for the 10th consecutive year in by Ponemon Institute’s Privacy Trust Study for Retail Banking.

Duluth law firm Fryberger, Buchanan, Smith and Frederick was recognized as a Best Law Firm for 2017 by U.S. News-Best Lawyers. FBSF was chosen by an advisory board made up of more than 400 lawyers.

Minnesota Nurses Association honored Steven Strand with the President’s Award during the MNA October convention. Strand, a registered nurse at Essentia-St. Mary’s Medical Center, was recognized for his contributions to the nursing profession, the MNA and his patients.