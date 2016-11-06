Biz Buzz for Nov. 7
HIRES AND PROMOTIONS
NorthRidge Community Credit Union announced the following promotions: Sharon Nelson , who has more than 25 years of credit union experience, is now the vice president of lending; Liz Kallevig has moved up to operations manager and Becky Elko was promoted to financial services associate.
Maurices and Ascena Brand Services announced the following new hires and promotion to the Duluth office:
Joseph Hartman and David Rogers joined Maurices as planning analysts. Hope Robinson was promoted to manager of allocation-tops.
Kaitlyn Gigliotti-Beauto was hired by Ascena as an associate HRIS analyst and Elizabeth Koltes joined as an information technology store support analyst I. Ascena also hired Deanna Whittlef as a tax technician. Previously, Whittlef was a CARE specialist with Maurices.
Essentia Health announced the following new hires:
Physician assistant Allison Pullar joined the Emergency Medicine Department at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth. Pullar earned her master’s degree in physician assistant studies from Indiana State University in Terre Haute. She is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
Alyssa Leese was hired as a nurse practitioner at the Family Medicine Department at Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic. Leese previously worked as a registered nurse at Essentia Health-Northern Pines in Aurora.
She holds a master’s degree in nursing from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth and is certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
Doug Melander of Duluth was hired as an eServices sales specialist by National Bank of Commerce in Superior. Melander previously worked for the last 27 years as the president and CEO of Reinhold’s Menswear and the co-owner of Mainstream Fashions for Men. Outside of work, he is a board member of the Greater Downtown Council and a 13-year member of the Duluth Harbortown Rotary.
Architectural Resources hired Andrea Wedul as a landscape architect. Wedul has 10 years of experience in design, project management and education. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Colorado College and her master’s degree in landscape architecture and Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plans Designer Certification from University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
Commercial lines and personal lines agent Ben Cullen was hired by Twin Ports Insurance in Duluth. Cullen is a bilingual-licensed agent who earned a degree in Spanish and marketing and finance from the College of St. Scholastica of Duluth.
Kasner Bialke Bottoms Financial Services in Hibbing announced financial paraplanner Alyssa Friske won the Profiles in Service Award at the annual Lincoln Financial Advisors/Sagemark Consulting Premier Partners Staff Symposium. She was honored for her work ethic. Friske has been with Kasner Bialke Bottoms for three years. She earned an English degree from Michigan Technological University in Houghton and holds certification as a registered paraplanner through the College for Financial Planning.
Century 21 Gilderman and Associates announced Jodi Olson was named top sales agent for the month of October.
U.S. Bank was named the Best Big Bank along with TD Bank according to an annual survey compiled by Money. In its survey, Money analyzed the 75 largest brick-and-mortar banks and online banks by consumer deposits based on data from consulting firm Novantas as well as the 50 biggest credit unions.
U.S. Bank was also recognized as the Most Trusted Retail Bank for the 10th consecutive year in by Ponemon Institute’s Privacy Trust Study for Retail Banking.
Duluth law firm Fryberger, Buchanan, Smith and Frederick was recognized as a Best Law Firm for 2017 by U.S. News-Best Lawyers. FBSF was chosen by an advisory board made up of more than 400 lawyers.
Minnesota Nurses Association honored Steven Strand with the President’s Award during the MNA October convention. Strand, a registered nurse at Essentia-St. Mary’s Medical Center, was recognized for his contributions to the nursing profession, the MNA and his patients.
LHB Architects and Engineers received the following awards:
Architectural Record ranked LHBnumber 261 in its 2016 Top 300 Architecture Firms list. The list ranks U.S. companies by revenue for architectural services performed in 2015. According to the list, LHB made $10.1 million in total architectural revenue and $35.3 million in total design revenue.
Using the same revenue data, Engineering News-Record named LHB number 344 in its 2016 list of the 500 largest U.S.-based design firms.
LHB also received a 2016 Fast Growth Award from the Zweig Group. The award recognized LHB as one of the 100 fastest-growing architecture, engineering, planning and environmental consulting firms in the U.S. and Canada based on its revenue growth rate over the last three years.
CERTIFICATIONS AND ACCREDITATIONS
Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth received the Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI and Resuscitation Accreditation from the Society of Cardiovascular Patient Care. The three-year accreditation means Essentia’s Heart Center has all the equipment and training necessary to recognize and treat possible heart attack patients and resuscitate them from cardiac arrest.
Delta Air Lines announced its Premium Sales and Service Customer Engagement Centers earned the J.D. Power Contact Center Certification for the third consecutive year. To earn the certification, Delta passed an operational audit of several call center industry best practices and was found by J.D. Power to perform within the top 20 percent of customer service scores.
Area resort owner Eric Hanson of Pehrson Lodge in Cook was named president elect of the Minnesota Resort and Campground Association. He joins more than 20 other board members, including area members Paul Ludlow of Ludlow’s Island Resort in Cook; Steve Nelson of Spirit of the Wilderness in Ely; and Ron Rykken of Timber Bay Lodge and Houseboats in Babbitt.
Superior acquired several new businesses in October. The businesses include the following:
Restaurant 7 West Taphouse opened at 1319 Tower Ave. The burger-ale house is open 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Its website is 7westtaphouse.com and phone number is (715) 718-0302.
Kwik Trip opened Store 171 at 918 Belknap St. The gas station and convenience store is open 24/7 and can be reached at (715) 392-1283.
Hearing-aid center Miracle Ear launched at 3215 Tower Ave. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and by appointment on weekends. Miracle Ear’s phone number is (715) 718-4112 and miracle-ear.com/locations/superior-wi.
- Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros. Bagels will host an all-day grand opening ceremony for one of its two new Coffee and Bagels cafes Wednesday. Starting at 7 a.m., there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the 2100 London Road Coffee and Bagels. Throughout the day, customers will get a free medium handcrafted beverage with each sandwich purchase. As part of the celebration, the first 50 people in line will get coupon books for free coffee and bagels with schmear once a week for a year. London Road Coffee and Bagels will be open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. The phone number is (218) 724-1355 and website is coffeeandbagels.com. The second Coffee and Bagels location will open later this winter in the new Kenwood Village development at the corner of Arrowhead Road and Kenwood Ave.