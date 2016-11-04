Allete posts $40.3 million quarterly profit; drop from 2015

Allete Inc., the utility's parent company, reported a third-quarter profit of $40.3 million. That's a big drop from the $60.4 million profit the Duluth company made between July and September last year, and below analysts' expectations.

The company's stock fell 43 cents during a down day across the market to end the week at $58.96.

Company officials focused on the positives during an investor call Friday morning.

"Allete's financial position continues to be solid," said Chief Financial Officer Steve DeVinck. "We are an organization committed to financial discipline as we execute on delivering value for our shareholders."

The report comes days after Minnesota Power asked the state for an 18 percent rate increase to raise $60 million in yearly revenue. That, in turn, comes atop a proposed 10 percent increase for residential customers as part of a shift to lower rates for major industrial customers, and also Duluth's 2 percent franchise fee increase expected to be passed on to customers.

An interim rate increase could come as early as January, company officials said.

Allete's operating revenue was just shy of $350 million between July and September, down from $462.5 million in the third quarter of 2015.

But the company was optimistic the mining downturn is reversing and revenues will climb.

"We are seeing improvement on Minnesota Power's industrial front," said Allete CEO Al Hodnik, pointing to the restart of Cliffs Natural Resources' United Taconite mine, a five-year agreement with U.S. Steel and a 10-year contract with Cliffs inked this week.

Hodnik also touted the progress of PolyMet's copper mine proposal, which passed a major milestone when the company submitted its bulky application for a permit to mine Thursday.

"Minnesota Power could supply between 45 and 50 megawatts of load under a 10-year supply contract that would begin at startup of operations," Hodnik said.

The third-quarter profit comes out to $0.81 in diluted earnings per share, down from $1.23 per share in third quarter 2015. The recently announced quarterly dividend for the quarter was $0.52, up from $0.50 last year.

Allete, traded as ALE, has seen its stock range from $47.93 to $65.41 in the past 52 weeks.