Ikonics posts third-quarter profit

Ikonics officials remain cautiously optimistic.

"Although the return to profitability was welcomed, the strong dollar and the weak global economy continue to create headwinds for Ikonics," CEO Bill Ulland said in a news release.

Third-quarter sales of $4.6 million were largely flat compared to last year, and earnings per diluted share were $0.04 compared to $0.06 cents in third-quarter 2015.

Ulland noted the company's aerospace business grew 64 percent compared to last year, and its new printed electronics product, Alpha FlexTrace, picked up a top industry award this fall.

"If accepted by the electronics industry, this product has the potential to have a major impact on Ikonics, since it is a consumable and its usage could be substantially in excess of our other products sold in this market," Ulland said.

Ikonics, traded as IKNX, ended the week's trading at $10.60. The stock has reached a high of $13.95 and a low of $9.76 in the past 52 weeks.