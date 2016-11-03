SEIU files labor complaint against Bayshore

Service Employees International Union Local 113 alleges Bayshore has been "failing and refusing to bargain collectively and in good faith with the union," according to a filing with the National Labor Relations Board.

"We filed an NLRB charge because they wouldn't come to the table when the contract was up June 30," said SEIU Local 113 organizer Ed Wigg. "We've been doing our due diligence trying to get this contract done."

Bayshore summarily denied the allegations, made by the union's parent organization in the Twin Cities, in its own filing.

The center's executive director, David Uselman, said negotiations have been underway since early August and that there has been "significant progress."

"While some difficult issues remain, Bayshore expects that they will reach a new labor agreement with SEIU," Uselman wrote in an email. "Unfortunately, SEIU filed their charge with a regional office of the NLRB before the parties began what have been productive negotiations. Bayshore believes that SEIU's charge is unwarranted, and that SEIU's charge will eventually be withdrawn or dismissed. In the meantime, Bayshore will continue to defend against that charge."

Wigg said the union won't pull the charge, based on allegations of delayed bargaining and withholding information, until a contract is reached.

"They know they can't walk away from this," he said. "This is an employer out of state, but we are trying to negotiate a contract that is good for the members, good for the facilities and one that is competitive with facilities in the area."

Local 113 covers nurses, nurses assistants, aides, dietary assistants and cooks in addition to many other non-supervisory personnel. Wigg estimated about 100 employees are represented by the union.

Bayshore, at 1601 St. Louis Ave., was bought from Paragon Health Group around April 1, according to the NLRB filing.

A labor board hearing has been granted for 1 p.m. Jan. 9 at an undetermined location in Duluth.