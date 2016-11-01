No local effect after Verso layoffs in Maine

"It's critical to Verso's long-term success that we balance the supply of our products with our customers' demand for them, and we currently have more coated paper capacity in our mill system than we can fill," company vice president Michael A. Weinhold said in a news release Tuesday.

The idling at the Androscoggin Mill in Jay, Maine, could become permanent as the company said it will "continue to evaluate market conditions to determine if and when the No. 3 paper machine ... will be restarted."

Beyond Maine and Duluth, the papermaker has operations in Wisconsin, Michigan and Maryland. Verso emerged from bankruptcy this summer after filing for Chapter 11 protection in January.