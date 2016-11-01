Transportation key for region's potential

Stewart gave the wakeup call during Tuesday morning's Regional Economic Indicators Forum Breakfast at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center with an hourlong talk that focused on transportation issues in the area.

He pointed to the region's great potential with its intermodal combinations of rail, highway, air and seaway. That could all come together to, for example, put Wisconsin dairy products on Chinese shelves.

He envisioned a local "food service cluster" that could package local products specifically for the Chinese middle class — a market as large as the entire U.S. population. Thanks to the Canadian National rail line running through the region all the way to the up-and-coming Port of Prince Rupert in British Columbia, that market is wide open.

The region's strengths, along with the efforts of the Duluth Cargo Connect marketing initiative, can also open new business pipelines at home.

"That intermodal market that's domestic has tremendous potential," said Stewart, director of the Transportation and Logistics Research Center at UWS.

Stewart's predictions and recommendations for improving infrastructure ranged from encouraging ride-share to building more innovative bus stops and dreaming of Twin Ports water taxis to open new tourism opportunities.

He also said Interstate 35 and U.S. Highway 53 could be a good place to experiment with trucking platoons — driverless rigs. Two-lane highways could be a tough sell for such an effort, however.

Citing the census prediction that the U.S. will add another 129 million people by 2050 — that's another 60 Twin Cities — Stewart said there will have to be changes to deal with increased congestion on highways and public transportation.

He said goals for the region should include supply chain efficiency, improving existing systems and enhancing them to attract businesses and people.

Identifying problems and dealing with them — such as finding new ways to pay for highways as vehicle efficiency improves and gas tax revenue dwindles — will happen only with dialogue, be it in businesses, clubs or other groups.

"I think we need to talk about transportation," Stewart said.

The economic breakfast also featured stats from the 15-county region in Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin. Among the highlights presented by area students: