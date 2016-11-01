Northland Connection site gets upgrade

"We can compete with everybody, locally and globally," Northspan CEO Randy Lasky said.

The site, at northlandconnection.com, features an overhauled user experience with an upgraded property-search map, integrated demographic data and a new set of more than 450 business development resources.

"What are the questions being asked by the business community?" said Brian Hanson, CEO of business recruiter APEX. "We rely on a portal like this."

While the searchable inventory of available commercial and industrial properties is a big draw of the site, Northspan wanted to put more of an emphasis on quality of place and highlight why businesses should locate and remain here.

The website covers a wide portion of the Northland and provides information on communities, businesses and tribes all in one place. It also links to higher-education resources and the Northforce employment website.

The Northspan Group will be touring towns in the region this month to build awareness and show users around the site.

"These upgrades position the website to build on its role as a regional portal for business and economic development for years to come," Lasky said.