Curt Stevens, CEO of the Nashville, Tenn.-based company, told industry analysts Monday that LP purchased the former Potlatch/Ainsworth board plant south of Cook because it is surrounded by a "good aspen wood basket," a strong labor force and because it already has railroad access.

Stevens also said the company can cut the startup time in half by converting the existing plant rather than building a new facility in Hoyt Lakes — in 12-18 months rather than two to three years.

Cook "is better-suited from a site development and infrastructure standpoint," Stevens said, noting railroad access at the Cook site saves the company $30 million over the previously proposed site at a Hoyt Lakes industrial park.

Stevens said he spoke last week with Minnesota 8th District U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan, Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton, Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Tom Bakk and House Speaker Kurt Daudt, whom Stevens said all expressed support for moving state financial incentives to the Cook site.

The News Tribune first reported in June that LP was in line to receive $66 million in state and Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board incentives for the Hoyt Lakes project that would employ up to 250 people and increase demand for Minnesota wood by about 800,000 cords per year. But on Friday LP said it was shifting focus to Cook, saying it had acquired the site from a company that had planned to tear down the plant and sell it for scrap.

LP also acquired a former Norbord plant in Val-d'Or, Quebec, in a swap of idled waferboard plants between the companies and said the Quebec site is in great shape to convert to siding manufacturing — except that the plant has no contract for wood supply. Stevens said he has been in discussions with Quebec officials to regain the critical government wood procurement contract for that area of the province.

Rather than a competition between the two sites, the company said both Cook and Val-d'Or could become siding plants

"Now that LP owns both assets, the Cook and Val-d'Or sites, we do have the option and flexibility to expand our siding business at both sites," Mark Morrison, director of corporate affairs, told the News Tribune. Those decisions "will all be based on market demand."

A decision on when and how to proceed at the Cook facility is expected by February. The company hopes to be producing additional siding by the last quarter of 2018, and Stevens said Monday that the Quebec site probably would be a quicker startup than Cook, which may need more extensive refurbishing.

Stevens said the Cook facility would have the capability to produce about 400 million square feet of board a year, focusing on siding but also producing waferboard, so-called OSB, as demand dictated.

LP reported a strong third quarter Monday with sales of $596 million, up from $465 million in the same quarter of 2015. For the third quarter, the company reported net income of $66 million compared to a loss of $25 million for the same quarter last year.

The company's SmartSide composite wood exterior home siding product, which now accounts for nearly one-third of all sales, has been part of the company's turnaround even as waferboard sales remain sluggish.

In addition to the newly acquired Cook and Val-d'Or sites, LP owns and operates facilities in Hayward and Two Harbors and a dozen other plants in the U.S. along with seven in Canada, two in Chile and one in Brazil.