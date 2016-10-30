Property transactions for Oct. 31
Duluth property transactions
Oct. 19-26
1439 Minnesota Ave., Renae M. Harmoning purchased from Grant and Shirley Kirkendall revocable trust for $198,000, residential, 9/16.
118 S. 14th Ave. E., Barbara Montee purchased from Lynn Hegstad Toumi for $130,500, residential, 10/16.
1019 N. 14th Ave. E., Kiff Samuelson purchased from Cletus W. Kuznia for $50,000, residential, 10/16.
918 N. 14th Ave. E., Madeline Adamczak purchased from Andrew and Jenna Bergee for $143,500, residential, 10/16.
21 N. 21st Ave. W., Bauer Brisky Properties LLC purchased from Jon and Paula Aamodt for $185,000, residential, 10/16.
5 N. 63rd Ave. W., Deborah Jeanette purchased from Carolyn Dinneen for $66,650, residential, 10/16.
718 N. 8th Ave. E., Michael Signorelli purchased from Derron and Jo Jones for $77,000, residential, 10/16.
410 N. 83rd Ave. W., Jesse K. Meader purchased from Robert L. and Susan M. MacDonald for $100,100, residential, 10/16.
217 Bluffs Ridge Court, Karen A. Utick purchased from Carol A. Keen for $324,000, residential, 10/16.
4110 Chambersburg Ave., Lesa M. and Robert C. Bergquist purchased from Patricia A. Connell for $239,900, residential, 10/16.
1446 Cliff Ave., Lisa R. and Charles Jett purchased from Josie Di Cesare for $350,000, residential, 10/16.
2009 Dunedin Ave., David L. and Sherry A. Tokkesdal purchased from David A. and Julie B. Bard for $220,000, residential, 10/16.
4332 W. Eighth St., Patrick C. and Kristy A. Kreidler purchased from Frank R. Olsen for $105,000, residential, 10/16.
1201 Eklund Ave., Gary B. Robidoux purchased from Jeremy J. and Sheena A. Swanson for $154,900, residential, 10/16.
2330 E. Fifth St., Jeremy and Joseph M. Paggen purchased from Maureen M. and Darwin J. Marple for $275,000, residential, 10/16.
3946 Fountain Gate Drive, Richard L. and Carrie S. Gertsema purchased from Katherine D. Kundel for $299,000, residential, 10/16.
2221 E. Fourth St., Erin E. and Neal M. Williams purchased from Anne Hendrickson for $400,000, residential, 10/16.
3406 E. Fourth St., Jake Pantel purchased from Hal Strough for $225,000, residential, 10/16.
4102 Gilliat St., Tessa Paquette purchased from Gary Tonkin, et al., for $132,250, residential, 10/16.
4250 Haines Road, IGO Properties LLC purchased from Duluth Lodge Number 133 for $505,000, commercial (with buildings), 10/16.
2546 Harvey St., Anna L. Hazebroek purchased from Carol A. Cibuzar for $182,188, residential, 10/16.
2117 Jefferson St., Andrew and Jenna Bergee purchased from Roy and Kathleen Edwards for $280,000, residential, 10/16.
5132 Juniata St., Kyle Peterson purchased from Timothy M. and Ashley Tierney for $98,000, residential, 10/16.
2727 Morris Thomas Road, Molly J. Ostman purchased from William O. and Tiffany Bourassa for $139,900, residential, 10/16.
2526 Morris Thomas Road, Rachel E. Bredeck and Ernest R. Fox purchased from Douglas and Margaret Griswold for $160,000, residential, 10/16.
2712 Northridge Drive, Daniel D. and Mary L. Murphy purchased from Walter and Marcella Randell for $589,000, residential, 10/16.
1027 E. Seventh St., RSP Properties LLC purchased from Bradey Olson, et al., for $106,000, residential, 10/16.
1032 E. Sixth St., Seth Stemmer and Harmony Tyner purchased from Desanto Investments Inc. for $78,200, residential, 10/16.
2427 W. Skyline Parkway, Paul E. and Joan G. Carlson purchased from Penfiled Properties LLC for $110,000, residential, 10/16.
2905 E. Superior St., Edward J. Moody and Steven Gavitt purchased from Israel P. Malachi for $165,000, residential, 10/16.
30 W. Winona St., Ryan M. and Katie A. Frahm purchased from Terry L. Groshong for $163,000, residential, 10/16.
2114 Woodhaven Lane, Jacob D. Noble purchased from Richard L. and Carrie S. Gertsema for $313,400, residential, 10/16.
Commercial bare land, Whole Foods Community Co-op purchased from J&S Partnership LLP for $331,937, 10/16.
Residential bare land, Kenneth D. Matheson purchased from Lori A. Negard for $315,000, 10/16.
Residential bare land, Kris and Carol Johnson purchased from Cheryl Goldberg and Gregg Batinich for $222,000, 10/16.
Bare land, Goldberg Properties of Duluth purchased from Housing & Redevelopment Authority of Duluth for $63,900, 10/16.