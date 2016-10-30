Biz Buzz for Oct. 31

St. Catherine University in St. Paul and is certified by the Pediatric Nursing Certification Board.

* Business and corporate consultant Roz Randorf of Duluth joined the Minnesota branch of Dale Carnegie Training of North Central U.S. Randorf was the former co-owner of the The Rose Man flower shop in Duluth.

* St. Luke’s promoted Julie Spangenberg from manager to director of hospitality services. Spangenberg earned her bachelor’s degree from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and her master’s degree in organizational management from Concordia University in St. Paul.

Former director of hospitality services, Mike Boeselager, was promoted to vice president of support services.

* St. Louis County announced Linnea Mirsch was named director of Public Health and Human Services. Mirsch served as interim director since July. She joined the county staff in 2006, serving in key roles with the budget, technology, facilities, strategic planning and continuous improvement efforts. Most recently, she served as deputy administrator of operations and budget since 2008.

NEW BUSINESS/RELOCATIONS

* Curves at Miller Hill gym will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Tuesday at 4925 Matterhorn Drive in the Matterhorn Mall in Hermantown. Owner Jill Somers also will offer grand-opening festivities Wednesday through Friday including free sample classes, health and fitness presentations, free mini-massages and membership promotions. The gym’s phone number is (218) 279-2878.

Biz Buzz is a collection of business news tidbits from around the region. Send your business openings or closings, personnel changes or other news of interest in the business community to Biz Buzz, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802, email biz@duluthnews.com, or fax (218) 720-4120. The deadline for submissions is noon Friday.