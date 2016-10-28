Local brewmaster plans to open new brewery in Canal Park

Called Hoops Brewing, the small-scale brewery and 250-seat taproom will take over the former Timber Lodge Steakhouse space at 325 S. Lake Ave.

With construction already underway at the 9,000-square-foot space, the goal is to open Hoops Brewing next spring.

"March would be awesome," Hoops said.

A brewer since the 1990s, Hoops has won awards as lead brewer for Pyramid Brewery in California and as master brewer at Fitger's Brewhouse, a job he held for 17 years. He also helped found the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild, is a consultant with industry group Bev-Craft and writes a column for the News Tribune

But this will mark his first foray into owning a brewery.

"I'm more gray than I was when I started," Hoops joked, "but I'm surrounding myself with amazing people, so I'm not too concerned."

Hoops has tapped fellow Fitger's alum Melissa Rainville to be head brewer.

Hoops Brewing will host between 15 and 30 beers at a time and will let folks bring in food rather than provide a restaurant in-house.

"My goal is to provide some beer that almost any beer drinker would like," Hoops said. "Then I like to brew my own way with some funky fun stuff."

He said drinkers can expect everything from lagers to barleywines and fruit, barrel-aged and other specialty brews. The beer will have limited distribution in the Twin Ports and the Twin Cities.

Hoops also plans to sell beer in crowlers — tall aluminum cans that are filled to-order at the brewery and capped to go much like glass growlers.

The brewery has been in the works since February, though it's a natural projection of Hoops' career in beer.

"I've always wanted to build a boutique brewery and I'm doing this the way I dreamed of doing it," Hoops said.