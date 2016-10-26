Iron ore shipments still stagnant

The picture last month was rosy in Two Harbors, which is at its highest yearly tonnage since 2013, and the Twin Ports, sitting not far below its 2015 output. But U.S.-flagged lakers carried just 5.2 million tons of ore in September, a 5.6 percent decrease from a year ago and 15.3 percent below the five-year average, according to a recent Lake Carriers' Association report.

Including Canadian shipments and transshipments, the iron ore trade is down 2.5 percent from last year to 38.1 million tons year-to-date.

The Chamber of Marine Commerce sounded a positive note about the long-term prospects of recent shipping stats.

"The resurgence in shipping activity that started in August continued last month," said chamber president Raymond Johnston in a press release. "U.S. grain exports are up, and we're seeing a resumption of iron ore exports from ports in the Upper Great Lakes such as Duluth-Superior due to improved world pricing."

Grain shipments jumped in September to their highest level for that month in more than five years — 67,500 tons — but year-to-date shipments are still below average.

All cargos on U.S. lakers were down 7 percent to 9.1 million tons across the Seaway in September; the 59 million tons carried year-to-date marks a 5.2 percent decrease from last year.