Unemployment, labor force drop in region

"You've got two different phenomena going on — the number of unemployed is dropping as well as the number in the workforce," said Erik White, regional labor analyst with the Department of Employment and Economic Development. "It is a tight labor market out there."

According to DEED data released Tuesday, the Duluth metro area — St. Louis, Carlton and Douglas counties — counted fewer than 140,000 people either working or actively looking for work for the first time since 2005. Data shows that labor force lost nearly 4,000 workers just since July.

White said retirements, seasonal changes and discouraged workers could all be factors in the drop. The number could be revised next spring, he added.

"What we're hoping for is those labor force numbers increase to get those who have been on the sidelines back out there and looking for work," White said.

The whole state has seen its labor force participation rate drop to 69.2 percent, better than the national rate of 62.9 percent but still the state's lowest rate since 1979, according to DEED.

The smaller workforce helped bring the region's unemployment to 4.7 percent, better than August's 5.5 percent and close to last September's 4.5 percent unemployment rate.

Minnesota's unemployment rate fell to 3.4 percent last month, about the same as September 2015.

Only Duluth proper compared to the state's low rate, as the city sat at 3.8 percent unemployment in September. To compare across the region, Cloquet had a 4.3 percent rate, Virginia 6.4 percent and Hibbing 6.9 percent.

The state added 1,900 jobs last month, its largest gains coming from professional and business services; government; and manufacturing, which were offset by losses in education; health care; hospitality; and trade and transportation.