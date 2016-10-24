Famous Footwear opening in Mountain Iron
The famous rusty footprints of Iron Range residents may soon get some new treads with the opening of Famous Footwear in Mountain Iron.
The national retailer hosts its grand opening at 8576 Rock Ridge Drive on Nov. 5 and will give away free shoes to the first 100 guests ages 18 and up.
"Our decision to open a new store in Mountain Iron was based on a recognized consumer need, and we look forward to delivering a great footwear shopping destination," Rick Ausick, president of Famous Footwear, said in a press release Monday.
Famous Footwear has more than 1,200 stores across the country, including a location at Miller Hill Mall in Duluth that is currently the retailer's only presence in the region.