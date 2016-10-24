Famous Footwear opening in Mountain Iron

The national retailer hosts its grand opening at 8576 Rock Ridge Drive on Nov. 5 and will give away free shoes to the first 100 guests ages 18 and up.

"Our decision to open a new store in Mountain Iron was based on a recognized consumer need, and we look forward to delivering a great footwear shopping destination," Rick Ausick, president of Famous Footwear, said in a press release Monday.

Famous Footwear has more than 1,200 stores across the country, including a location at Miller Hill Mall in Duluth that is currently the retailer's only presence in the region.