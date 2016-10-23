Property transactions for Oct. 24

1814 E. 10th St., David Syring and Mitra Emad purchased from Paula Gayle for $175,000, residential, 10/16.

1413 104th Ave. W., NMB Properties LLC purchased from Mabel M. and Arthur L. Hassinger for $40,000, residential, 9/16.

320 N. 12th Ave. E., David M. Crotty II purchased from Randall L. and Jean A. Obrecht for $185,000, residential, 9/16.

112 S. 14th Ave. E., Duluth Rental Depot LLC purchased from Carol L. Kropf for $494,000, apartment, 9/16.

430 N. 23rd Ave. W., Adam Drinkwine purchased from PNC Bank National Association for $44,000, residential, 9/16.

114 N. 26th Ave. E., David Hyopponen purchased from Timothy and Beth M. McShane for $160,000, residential, 9/16.

609 N. 41st Ave. W., Jeanne M. Severin purchased from Wells Fargo Bank N.A. for $43,000, residential, 9/16.

502 N. 41st Ave. W., Kathleen A. Castonguay purchased from Gaelynn L. and Paul Tressler for $134,900, residential, 9/16.

916 N. 47th Ave. E., Phillip and Taryn Hillila purchased from Charles and Pamela Swanson for $133,500, residential, 9/16.

427 N. 50th Ave. W., Tyler Guttormsson purchased from Weston B. and Tawnya Ridgewell for $168,000, residential, 9/16.

3010 N. 52nd Ave. E., Brett H. and Kelly Larson purchased from Michael and Jennifer Kokotovich for $429,900, residential, 9/16.

1008 N. 59th Ave. W., Rachel Sorenson and Nathan Burhans purchased from Seth A. and Sarah L. Stepec for $121,000, residential, 9/16.

606 N. 61st Ave. W., Kate M. Asperheim purchased from Jeffrey J. and Anna Johnson for $100,000, residential, 10/16.

13 S. 65th Ave. W., Alison D. Laybolt purchased from Collin M. and Amy L. Roche for $120,000, residential, 10/16.

511 N. 83rd Ave. W., Gary D. Melander purchased from Gregory T. and Brenda L. Hanson for $278,700, residential, 9/16.

1077 84th Ave. W., Jessica Thompson purchased from Michael A. Smith for $130,000, residential, 10/16.

2924 N. 85th Ave. W., Jerome A. Koneczny purchased from Dean H. and Vicki L. Peterson for $184,000, residential, 9/16.

1005 86th Ave. W., Dana Bucci and Jane E. Jackson purchased from Murray J. Whitebird for $50,000, residential, 9/16.

1094 86th Ave. W., Rose M. Kreminski purchased from Ryan M. Gilbertson for $128,000, residential, 9/16.

2112 Adirondack St., Anthony M. and Christina Hansen purchased from Allan D. and Brenda Helgeson for $235,900, residential, 9/16.

4016 Allendale Ave., Carolyn L. Reisberg purchased from Mary A. Harris for $176,000, residential, 10/16.

621 Anderson Road, Cheryl and Paul J. Lampi Jr. purchased from Jean N. Parson living trust for $148,900, residential, 9/16.

2001 W. Arrowhead Road, Brandi D. Lee purchased from Delayna L. Davitt for $136,000, residential, 9/16.

50 Artavia St., David G. and Mary J. Nelson purchased from Dennis L. and Sabra S. Anderson for $195,000, residential, 9/16.

1222 N. Basswood Ave., Courtney Gunst purchased from Robert J. Childs revocable trust for $170,000, residential, 10/16.

2902 Branch St., Christopher and Amanda Brosell purchased from Cathy A. Berendts for $270,000, residential, 10/16.

1313 N. Central Ave., Alexandra L. Zelent purchased from Roberto Morales for $149,900, residential, 9/16.

317 N. Central Ave., Paladin Properties LLC purchased from Corvo Properties LLC for $140,500, residential, 10/16.

940 Claymore St., Robert G. and Katherine E. Jackman purchased from Marcus J. and Krisa K. Christian for $169,900, residential, 9/16.

1201 E. Eighth St., Janessa N. Runquist purchased from David T.V. Christiansen for $120,000, residential, 9/16.

2210 W. Eighth St., Joseph R. Hunt Jr. purchased from Timothy and Katie Carter for $124,000, residential, 10/16.

324 W. Faribault St., Martha S. and Kai J. Mitchell purchased from Matthew R. and Erin M. Olin for $229,000, residential, 9/16.

515 W. Fifth St., Charles Obije purchased from Holly R. Oden and John A. Schadl for $152,500, residential, 9/16.

814 W. Fifth St., John Locker purchased from Deirdre McCarthy and L. Bernabo for $399,000, residential, 9/16.

818 W. Fifth St., John P. Keller and Jay Taryn purchased from Robert A. and Susan Brown for $137,500, residential, 9/16.

4214 W. Fifth St., Kimberly Groehler purchased from Brittany Collver for $119,000, residential, 10/16.

4809 W. Fifth St., Leah Schroeder purchased from Katy Palkie for $135,000, residential, 9/16.

1316 W. First St., Alex W.C. and Kathryn L. Westby purchased from Leila Klasse and Julie Judeen for $102,000, residential, 10/16.

2909 E. First St., Amy Brouillette and Andrew Bakker purchased from John L. and Toby E. Sillanpa for $250,000, residential, 9/16.

1717 E. First St., DWM Properties LLC purchased from Karl R. and Sandra Norman for $180,000, apartment, 9/16.

1517 E. First St., J&S Lange Properties LLC purchased from Warren J. Robison for $245,000, apartment, 9/16.

1517 E. First St., Warren J. Robison purchased from Richard C. Robison for $195,000, apartment, 9/16.

2415 E. Fourth St., Gary Nelson and Alicia Mattsen purchased from John and Bonnie Locker for $255,000, residential, 9/16.

1110 E. Fourth St., Lisa A. Lokken-Dunn purchased from Lisa Cerri for $97,325, residential, 9/16.

4709 W. Fourth St., Timothy W. and Kerry A. Kaspari purchased from Dale P. and Diane M. Nyman for $197,000, residential, 9/16.

121 E. Gary St., Roger Raymond Jr. purchased from Gregory D. Privette, et al., for $262,000, residential, 10/16.

3900 Glenwood St., John and Alexandra Borstad purchased from Scott A. and Jacalyn A. Hoecker for $121,000, residential — bare land, 9/16.

4618 Glenwood St., Nicholas E. and Katherine Rardin purchased from Theodore E. Glass for $145,000, residential, 9/16.

5907 Grand Ave., Duluth Economic Development Authority purchased from St. Louis County Land and Mineral Department for $20,000, 9/16.

317 Halsey St., Lisa Cerri purchased from Carolyn J. Brooks for $100,000, residential, 9/16.

116 W. House St., Lori L. Ulvi purchased from Wendy A. Pfeffer and Gale Rodney for $108,000, residential, 9/16.

428 N. Hugo Ave., Christopher B. and Lacy L. Kroll purchased from Shawn Corbin and Jillian M. Nyberg for $255,000, residential, 10/16.

1711 Hutchinson Road, James A. Ostrander and Val Skinner purchased from Daniel A. and Elizabeth Thomas for $179,000, residential, 10/16.

2887 Hutchinson Road, Rent Check LLC purchased from Northern Lights REV LLC for $109,900, residential, 9/16.

931 W. Ideal St., Curtis and Janice Olson purchased from Jake and Aileen Desanto for $132,500, residential, 10/16.

1033 S. Lake Ave., Christopher and Shannon Gardner purchased from Joseph J. Trowbridge for $210,000, residential, 9/16.

36 W. Linden St., Jason K. Erickson purchased from Thomas E. Larson for $87,000, residential, 9/16.

1636 Maple Grove Road, Rue V. Tran purchased from Myrna J. Long for $80,000, residential, 10/16.

3424 Minnesota Ave., Lake Avenue South LLC purchased from Braun Properties of Park Point for $145,000, residential, 9/16.

4730 Oneota St., Duluth Industrial Properties purchased from Robert D. and Susan D. Magnuson for $750,000, commercial (with buildings), 9/16.

219 Osakis St., Kelly McMahon and Corinne Holmes purchased from Seth A. and Amber R. Marsolek for $184,900, residential, 9/16.

5431 Otsego St., Scott W. Kishel and Amanda Asbach purchased from Eric Z. and Kelly J. Lane for $195,000, residential, 9/16.

4515 Otsego St., Seth Oliver purchased from Roger and Kristin Logdahl for $185,000, residential, 9/16.

2803 Parkwood Lane, David and Jessica Anderson purchased from Mark and Bonny Doyle for $322,900, residential, 9/16.

2146 Ponderosa Circle, Emmanuel and Chiamanka Enemuoh purchased from Rahul and Anita Aggarwal for $615,000, residential, 9/16.

2307 Portage Drive, Michael Valdez purchased from Michael and Barbara Needham for $265,000, residential, 9/16.

6209 Raleigh St., Jon Matko and Amanda Bateson-Matko purchased from Melissa and Christopher Link for $78,000, residential, 10/16.

6916 Raleigh St., Lee Erkkila Jr. purchased from Scott J. and Faye J. Sarvela for $120,000, residential, 8/16.

109 N. Second Ave. E., Duluth Economic Development Authority purchased from St. Louis County Land and Mineral Department for $75,000, 9/16.

717 N. Second Ave. W., Patricia L. and Kelly P. Cornell purchased from Beverly Paaso for $80,000, residential, 9/16.

2822 Silver Fox Circle, Terani Harris and Melissa Lange purchased from Nathan Tesch and Marla Dewitt-Tesch for $395,000, residential, 10/16.

2810 W. Skyline Parkway, Michael J. Kokotovich purchased from Lindsey R. and Josh P. Okstad for $323,000, residential, 9/16.

2808 Snowy Owl Circle, William J. Bowlin, et al., purchased from Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Duluth for $65,000, 10/16.

3131 E. Superior St., Deborah Jeanette purchased from Sawbill Outstate Inc. for $125,000, residential, 9/16.

2817 E. Superior St., Jordan J. and Sarah M. Johnson purchased from Daniel G. Disch and Emily Onello for $180,000, residential, 9/16.

1215 E. Superior St., SPMG Duluth LLC purchased from DBD NOCIGS 4 LLC for $9,024,000, commercial (with buildings), 9/16.

220 W. Terrace St., Mathew H. Mattila purchased from Allen and Leeana Process for $95,000, residential, 9/16.

1226 E. Third St., Gregory P. Isaacson purchased from Jason K. and Kristine L. Rhodes for $77,000, residential, 9/16.

213 W. Third St., Soren Dietzel purchased from Elizabeth and Curtis Jones for $55,900, residential, 9/16.

9106 Vinland St., Nicholas and Crystal Olson purchased from Beau and Anna Kelly for $122,975, residential, 10/16.

Address unassigned, Jeffrey A. Hill purchased from Kerry M. and Mary A. Lee for $214,000, residential, 9/16.

Address unassigned, Mark S. Bennett purchased from Viaticus Properties Inc. for $1,500, residential, 8/16.

Address unassigned, William A. and Marie D. Spang purchased from Red Pine Developments LLC for $8,000, residential, 9/16.

Residential bare land, Benjamin and Sara Cogger purchased from Knowles-Ach Joint Lifetime for $166,000, residential — bare land, 9/16.

Residential bare land, Faye L. Youngren revocable trust purchased from Melissa Fryberger-Feierabend for $145,000, residential — bare land, 9/16.

Bare land, Matthew R. and Erin M. Olin purchased from Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Duluth for $67,500, 9/16.