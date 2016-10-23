Biz Buzz for Oct. 24

* Saturn Systems Software Engineering in Duluth hired Josh Muhich as a programmer, Paul Fleenor as a senior software engineer and Logan Sales as a programmer intern.

Muhich and Sales are graduates of the University of Minnesota Duluth. Muhich is a former Saturn Systems intern.

* Guardian Pest Solutions hired Brett Collier of Duluth as a technical director. Collier is a board-certified entomologist with more than 20 years of experience in entomology. He earned his bachelor’s degree in biology at the University of Wisconsin-Superior and master’s degree in entomology at Louisiana State University.

After graduating from UWS, Collier enlisted in the Army and served as a research technician, executive officer and commander of a preventive medicine detachment, and staff entomologist. After retiring from the service, Collier worked as an operations manager and general manager for several pest control companies in Texas.

* NorthRidge Community Credit Union hired Jillian Grivette to the Biwabik branch and Hannah Dewhurst to the Virginia branch.

* St. Luke’s announced the following:

Psychiatrists Dr. Judith Grimmond and Dr. Michalene Stevermer joined St. Luke’s Psychiatry Associates.

Grimmond received her medical degree from American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine in St. Maarten. She completed her residency in general psychiatry at the University of South Florida in Tampa and her fellowship in child and adolescent psychiatry at the University of Missouri-Columbia. Before joining St. Luke’s, Grimmond worked with St. Joseph’s Behavioral Health Center in Tampa as a staff psychiatrist.

St. Luke’s Surgical Associates hired Dr. Jennifer Witt as a general surgeon. Witt received her medical degree from the University of Colorado in Denver. She completed her residency at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities in Minneapolis and was chief administrative resident in her final year. Witt earned the Arnold P. Gold Foundation Resident Humanism and Excellence in Teaching Award and, as a result, is a part of the Gold Foundation.

St. Luke’s Denfeld Medical Clinic hired Dr. Elisabeth Gibbons as a board-certified family physician. She previously practiced family medicine at IHS Sells (Ariz.) Indian Hospital. Gibbons received her medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee and completed her residency at North Memorial Family Medicine Residency Program in Minneapolis.

EXPANSION

* Miner’s Inc., parent company of Super One Foods grocery stores, completed the expansion of its distribution center facility at 3800 W. Second St. in Duluth. The expanded and remodeled 200,000-square-foot facility has 23 docking doors and serves Miner’s Inc.’s 29 grocery stores in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

AWARDS AND RECOGNITIONS

* Raymond James announced the following:

The U.S. Department of Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve honored Brian Liberty of Duluth with the Patriot Award for supporting employee participation in the National Guard and Reserve Force. Liberty is vice president, management specialist and financial adviser for Liberty Wealth Management of Raymond James.

Vice president of investments Jeff Maida earned membership into the Institute of Investment Management Consulting at Raymond James by completing a three-day program and examination. Members are selected based on their demonstrated commitment to managing and growing their practices using a consulting approach. IIMC provides members with educational consulting programs, communication forums and networking opportunities with financial advisers.

* Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Integrity Health Network’s Pioneer Accountable Care Organization Model placed in the top tier of the nation’s ACOs for having improved its performance score by 15 percent. Six area IHN clinics are members of its ACO including Cromwell Medical Clinic, Raiter Clinic in Cloquet, Main Street Clinic in Ashland, and Northlakes Community Clinics in Iron River, Hayward and Minong.

CERTIFICATIONS AND ACCREDITATIONS

* Motor Carrier Insurance Education Foundation announced Jennifer Kolquist earned the designation of Transportation Risk Specialist by passing a series of written exams about transportation insurance.

* Duluth’s Seward Co-op Friendship Store was certified in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design by the U.S. Green Building Council for its resource efficiency. LEED-certified projects use less water and energy than those not certified.

NEW BUSINESS/RELOCATIONS

* Local arts and culture store I Lake It opened in Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall this month. The store features local artists and is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The store’s phone number is (218) 348-0051, and the website is lakeit.com.

Biz Buzz is a collection of business news tidbits from around the region. Send your business openings or closings, personnel changes or other news of interest in the business community to Biz Buzz, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802, email biz@duluthnews.com, or fax (218) 720-4120. The deadline for submissions is noon Friday.