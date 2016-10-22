Kwik Trip continues its expansion in the Northland

Also adding to the region's growing collection of Kwik Trip stores is the recently opened Superior location at 918 Belknap St.

And more store openings are on the horizon in the Northland for the La Crosse, Wis.-based chain that operates stores in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa.

The first Kwik Trip opened in Eau Claire, Wis., in 1965, according to the company's website; the chain grew to 100 locations by 1986 and 250 locations by 1997. It opened its 400th store in Chisago City, Minn., in 2013.

Kwik Trip arrived in the Twin Ports in August 2014, with its first store at Tower Avenue and North 28th Street in Superior.

The chain now includes six stores in Superior; four in Duluth; two in Hermantown and Cloquet; and one apiece in Scanlon and Moose Lake.

And more are on the way.

The former Junction Oasis Truck Stop on State Highway 210 at Interstate 35 near Carlton is being converted into a Kwik Trip. Since Kwik Trip received its zoning permit Aug. 24, workers have removed the older red and green gas pumps, which are now lined up in a row alongside the building. The huge underground tanks were dug out and will be replaced as the construction continues.

The original Junction Oasis sign with familiar blue and white lettering still stood by the highway last week, watching the changes while waiting to be removed. No opening date has been set for that location.

Meanwhile, the Two Harbors Kwik Trip along State Highway 61 — on the former site of the Sonju automotive dealership — is slated to open Nov. 17, according to the company website.

A seventh Superior location — at 6007 Tower Avenue in the South End neighborhood — is scheduled to open Dec. 1.

And the Ashland Daily Press reported that Kwik Trip is planning a store in that city, to be built along U.S. Highway 2 on the east side of town.

Kwik Trip had been eyeing the Twin Ports as a good market for some time before moving in, company officials told the News Tribune in 2014. Because Kwik Trip delivers fresh foods to its stores daily, trucking the food to a large group of stores in an area is more cost-effective than delivering to just a few. And advertising for 15 stores costs the same as advertising for one, officials noted.

The Pine Journal contributed to this report.