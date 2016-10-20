Global Village leaves downtown for Canal Park

"We're just ready for a new chapter and ready to get a piece of the pie in Canal Park," said owner Rachel Mock. "And we don't mind sidestepping the Superior Street construction coming up."

Global Village, which sells imported clothing, jewelry, home decor and more, will take over the South Lake Avenue spot once inhabited by Rustic Olive, which closed late this summer after four years in business.

The move will be swift after the deal was finalized last weekend; the store's new location is set to open Nov. 1.

"We're very lucky to have that," Mock said.

Mock bought the store from the founding owners in 2011 after working there since 2001, which she said was "an easy decision."

With four women running the shop today, Mock expects the increased traffic near the Aerial Lift Bridge will require her to at least double that number.

"We'll need two people at the counter (instead of one) and possibly more during busy times," she said.

Curious customers perused the colorful racks and walls Tuesday afternoon and were told of the 25 percent off sale and the impending move.

"I thought we'd deal with more people saying we love it here, don't move," Mock said, but many have been supportive of the move.

Mock hopes to reimagine the Canal Park storefront, at 501 S. Lake Ave., into less of a Northwoods design and give it more of a "global vibe." Her 70-plus plants that had been bathing under the skylight out of sight upstairs on Superior Street will finally have room on a ground floor that is a similar size but a different shape to give it a bigger feel.

The future of the building Global Village is leaving behind — formerly Oreck's Department Store, whose relics Mock is discovering during the move — remains in question for now. The building's owner, Peter Dodge of Minneapolis, was out of the country and declined to comment when reached.

Mock expects to close Oct. 28-31 and reopen with similar hours at Canal Park Nov. 1, whether the moving is done or not.