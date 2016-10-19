Thursday hearing could decide fate of Essar mineral leases

Attorneys for the state of Minnesota will argue that the mineral rights were withdrawn from Essar in July after the company failed to finish the project and reneged on paying $66 million owed the state for unfulfilled economic development guarantees.

The state also wanted Essar to repay local contractors and vendors who worked on the half-built project but who have not been paid.

But Essar filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection minutes before the state officially pulled the mineral leases, and now Essar is arguing that the mineral leases should be listed as assets that will be decided by the bankruptcy court — likely not until 2017 at the earliest.

Gov. Mark Dayton and state officials want the judge to make a decision on the leases now so the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources can hand them over to Cliffs Natural Resources. Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves has said he wants access to the rich load of taconite iron ore at the Nashwauk site and has pledged that, if he gains control of the site, he'll build Minnesota's first iron plant that can make directly reduced iron for use in electric arc mini mills, the fastest-growing segment of the U.S. steel industry. Now, nearly all of Minnesota's taconite iron ore goes to larger blast furnaces.

The state owns some of the leases under the proposed mine site, and private holding companies own the rest.

The state leases, which give exclusive mining rights to the company in exchange for annual payments and eventual fees on tons of ore mined, were set to be renewed for Essar earlier this year. But the state says Essar failed to meet basic requirement of the renewal — namely to finish the plant and produce 5 million tons of taconite during 2016.

"As a result of Essar's failure to complete construction of the plant facilities by July 1, 2016, the DNR initiated the process to terminate Essar's leases pursuant to their terms," wrote Delaware-based attorney David Klauder, who has been hired by the state to argue the case, in his motion to have the leases released to the DNR. "Essar is in continuing default under the leases, and has no prospect of ever assuming them pursuant to (Chapter 11 rules.) There is therefore no basis to delay their inevitable termination."

But the state and Cliffs are nearly alone saying the DNR should get the leases back.

Instead, nearly every major player in the bankruptcy — from Essar's successor to the major creditors — have filed motions opposing the state's effort, saying the mineral leases are key to any future development at the site and should be considered as any other asset held by Essar when it went under on July 8.

That includes SPL Advisors, the company working to keep hold of and restart the project. The bankruptcy court already has awarded California-based SPL $35 million to keep some lights on for the Nashwauk project as it tries to develop a bailout plan.

It's not clear if the judge will decide the mineral lease issue Thursday or issue a written decision at a later date. Either way, it's just one step of what promises to be a marathon bankruptcy case that will stretch well into 2017 and maybe beyond.

SPL has hired a new CEO of the ghost operation, Matthew Stock, to rework a plan to pay off some creditors, find new investment capital and breathe new life into the dead project. Stock has been trying to form a deal since summer to repay local vendors a portion of what Essar owed them to get them to come back and finish the work.

SPL said it had $250 million ready to pump into the project, but Dayton didn't buy in and pulled back the leases on July 8. Dayton says the unpaid contractors, former Essar employees and all of the Iron Range would be better off with Cliffs in the driver's seat and any vestiges of Essar purged from the Nashwauk site.

The bankruptcy judge issued a stay on the mineral lease issue until Thursday's hearing.

Meanwhile, SPL and the major creditors' attorneys say any remaining assets could lose even more value without the leases in hand and make any effort to restart the project impossible.

While the future of Essar/SPL at the Nashwauk site "may be uncertain" they still offer the best path forward to finish the project, the creditors' attorneys argued in their objection filed Oct. 5.

"With so much at stake, and a relatively short period of time remaining until debtors can provide an assessment of their ability to reorganize to stakeholders, it would not only be contrary to the fundamental values of chapter 11, but frankly a waste and shame if the parochial interest of one impatient creditor (the state of Minnesota) were permitted to interrupt the debtor's reorganization efforts and destroy potential value for all other stakeholders," they wrote.

The Minnesota DNR, creditors argued, can wait with everyone else to see how the bankruptcy unfolds.

Bankruptcy has global reach, local impact

The objection is one of hundreds of documents that have been filed so far that reveal tentacles of the project's finances running around the world.

In bankruptcy filings in recent weeks Essar Steel Minnesota and its holding company reported $1.1 billion in liabilities and only $208 million in assets. That doesn't include $25 million in equipment, namely heavy haul trucks and shovels, that were repossessed in May before bankruptcy was filed.

Moreover, the company owes contractors and vendors almost $75 million, nearly two-thirds of that to Minnesota companies, many of them in Duluth and on the Iron Range.

Several former Essar employees also are owed money and retirement benefits.

More than 300 different creditors have submitted claims to the bankruptcy court, including a Singapore investment firm, ICICI Singapore, owed $552.3 million; U.S. Bank National Association, which says it's out $383.5 million; and the Bank of India, which wants $150.4 million out of whatever is left of the project. Of those 300 creditors, only about 60 are secured; others are unsecured claims and less likely to see their money back.

Some of the local companies which are owed money include A.W. Kuettel & Sons contractors, Hammerlund Construction, the Jamar Co. and Barr Engineering, most of which have not submitted an exact tally of what Essar owes them. Minnesota Power has submitted a claim for nearly $812,000.

Governmental units — such as the Internal Revenue Service, the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board, state of Minnesota, Itasca County and the city of Nashwauk — have until Jan. 4 to submit their claims to the bankruptcy court.

The $1.9 billion Nashwauk facility was to be the state's largest private construction project and the first all-new major taconite operation on the Iron Range in 40 years. It was supposed to be employing 350 people by 2014, producing some 7 million tons of taconite iron ore pellets each year. Plans originally called for an iron and steel plant on the site, creating even more jobs, although Essar scrapped those years ago.

Ground was broken in 2008 on the taconite project, but work occurred in fits and starts. Essar said it obtained $850 million in financing in 2014 and indeed restarted work in earnest last year. As recently as last fall the company appeared poised to finish the project and begin making taconite pellets late this year. But that promise was dashed last winter when 700 construction workers and even most of Essar's own newly hired employees were pulled off the project and sent home before the first pellet was produced.