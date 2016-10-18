Free rent available for pop-up shops downtown

"It's a win-win for the downtown," said Kristi Stokes, GDC president. "It activates vacant space, and it allows entrepreneurs to get a taste of operating out of a storefront location."

Retailers will be chosen through next week to occupy the available storefronts for two to three months; available spots include 315 W. Superior St., 207 W. Superior St. in the skywalk, 5 N. Third Ave. W. and 130 W. First St.

Stokes said more than a dozen retailers have already applied and that space is more limited than in past years, but she said her group would work to "provide the best matches."

"This program has been very successful for us, as it has also transitioned some pop-ups into longer-term tenants," she said. "And some have even expanded, such as SolvEnt, the escape room."

For more information on available spaces and how to qualify and apply, contact Stokes at (218) 727-8549 or kstokes@downtownduluth.com or visit www.downtownduluth.com.