    CenturyLink towers removed in downtown Duluth

    By News Tribune Today at 7:35 p.m.
    Dan Johnson (from left) and Matt Lindquist of Vic’s Crane & Heavy Haul Inc. work to separate sections of the boom of the crane that was set up last week on West First Street while Brent Harju of Jamar holds a tagline on Tuesday. The crane was assembled on West First Street between Third and Fourth avenues on Thursday to remove equipment from the roof of the CenturyLink building. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com1 / 2
    Framed by a section of latticed boom, Vic’s Crane & Heavy Haul Inc. employee dan Johnson holds a tagline to help guide another section of boom being lowered to First Street on Tuesday. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com2 / 2

    The twin towers atop downtown's CenturyLink building have come down, giving Duluth's skyline a lasting haircut.

    Out of service since the 1990s, the microwave towers were dismantled after the brick that encapsulated them suffered damage during this summer's string of storms.

    "Back in the day we used the transport towers for signaling," said CenturyLink spokeswoman Molly Clemen. "Now with the placement of our fiber it removes the need to have microwave towers."

    They were toppled throughout the weekend with the help of an enormous crane that closed West First Street between Third and Fourth avenues west. The crane was getting dismantled Tuesday afternoon, and Clemen said work clearing and reopening the street should wrap up Wednesday.

    The work was meant to be done earlier this month, but weather again had other plans.

