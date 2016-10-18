CenturyLink towers removed in downtown Duluth

"Back in the day we used the transport towers for signaling," said CenturyLink spokeswoman Molly Clemen. "Now with the placement of our fiber it removes the need to have microwave towers."

They were toppled throughout the weekend with the help of an enormous crane that closed West First Street between Third and Fourth avenues west. The crane was getting dismantled Tuesday afternoon, and Clemen said work clearing and reopening the street should wrap up Wednesday.

The work was meant to be done earlier this month, but weather again had other plans.