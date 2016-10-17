Miner's HQ, warehouse get upgrades

Miner's Inc. at 5065 Miller Trunk Highway in Hermantown recently finished remodeling its corporate offices for its 80 employees.

"This recent brick and mortar investment will enhance Miner's opportunity for future growth by capturing administrative efficiencies and providing ample space for additional expansion," according to a press release.

The headquarters, built in 1987, hosts the administration of the family-owned grocery company, which has 36 stores throughout the Midwest. The company did not disclose how much it spent on the expansion or whether new Super One stores are imminent.

Meanwhile, the company's distribution center at 3800 W. Second St. in West Duluth has grown to 200,000 square feet and can now handle 13,000 pallets of groceries.

"This latest distribution center expansion means additional buying power to support one of the company's core marketing strategies: to compete with large national retail grocery formats by providing its customers with low prices for quality products and delivering the value that customers demand," a news release reads.

The facility employs 52 people.

The remodeling means the warehouse, purchased in 1999, now employs a "state-of-the-art" warehouse software system.

A ribbon-cutting for the distribution center is set for 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, while the oversized scissors will be broken out for the headquarters at 2:15 p.m.