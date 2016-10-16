Biz Buzz for Oct. 17

* St. Germain’s Cabinet hired Garrette Saltzman as a drafting engineer and Mike Myren as a project manager and engineer.

* Miller Hill Mall operator Simon Properties hired Randall Jackson as director of marketing and business development. Jackson, who has worked with Simon for eight years, has a background in management, marketing and guest services. Before joining Simon, Jackson was guest services manager at Opry Mills in Nashville, Tenn.

* Cory Franzwa of St. Cloud was hired as a computer-aided drafting engineer. Franzwa graduated from Lake Superior College with an associate degree in integrated manufacturing engineering CADE technology.

* St. Luke’s announced announced the following:

Urologist Dr. Rebekah Beach of St. Luke’s Urology Associates and neurosurgeon Dr. John Styliaras of St. Luke’s Neurosurgery Associates have extended their services within the St. Luke’s system. Beach now also sees patients at Hibbing Family Medical Clinic, and Styliaras now also sees patients at Moose Lake and Sandstone’s Gateway Family Health Clinics.

Beach completed her residency in urology at University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, where she also was chief resident.

Styliaras earned his medical degree from Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C. He completed his residency in neurological surgery at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia and a study-abroad clinical fellowship in neurosurgery at Nagoya (Japan) University Hospital. He is a member of the Congress of Neurological Surgeons and American Association of Neurological Surgeons.

Dr. Michalene Stevermer joined St. Luke’s Psychiatry Associates. Stevermer previously worked as a staff physician in inpatient adult psychiatry at Avera Marshall (Minn.) Regional Medical Center. She earned her medical degree from Des Moines (Iowa) Univeristy of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed her residency in psychiatry at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine in Sioux Falls.

St. Luke’s Surgical Associates welcomed Dr. Jennifer Witt, who received her medical degree from University of Colorado in Denver. Witt completed her residency at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, where she was also chief administrative resident her final year. She received the Arnold P. Gold Foundation Resident Humanism and Excellence in Teaching Award and, as a result, is part of the Gold Foundation. Outside of work, she volunteers as an adviser to medical students and assists with student surgical interest groups.

* Dr. Elizabeth Berg joined Essentia Health-Lakeside Clinic as a board-certified family medicine physician. Berg earned a medical degree from the University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis and completed a residency in family medicine at St. John’s Hospital in Maplewood, Minn.

* Dr. Allison Robinson of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., joined Eversmiles Pediatric Dentistry in Hermantown. Robinson earned her undergraduate degree at Colgate University in Hamilton, N.Y., and her dentistry degree from the University of Connecticut School of Dental Medicine in Farmington. She is a member of the National Dental Honor Society, Omicron Kappa Upsilon.

AWARDS AND RECOGNITIONS

* Bob Falsani of Falsani, Balmer, Peterson, Quinn and Beyer was named a Super Lawyer by Minnesota Super Lawyer Magazine for the 24th consecutive year. Falsani is certified as a civil trial specialist by the National Board of Trial Attorneys.

* Re/Max 1 of Minnesota named Lynn Marie Nephew as August sales leader, Brok Hansmeyer of Zenith City Group as August and September listing leader, and Doug Freeman as September sales leader.

* Duluth-based Aimclear won three awards during the U.S. Search Awards ceremony at the social media and optimizing 2016 Pubcon conference in Las Vegas. The marketing company was named Best Large Integrated Search Agency as well as Best Use of Public Relations in a Search Campaign. In addition, Aimclear’s search marketing pro Mitch Larson, a graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth, was named Young Search Professional of the Year.

CERTIFICATIONS AND ACCREDITATIONS

* Alice Buria and Christine Fairchild with Re/Max 1 of Duluth became Accredited Staging Professionals after completing the Accredited Staging Professional Course provided by StagedHomes.com.

NEW BUSINESS/RELOCATIONS

* The Blind Pig, gastro pub and ale house owned by Just Take Action, will host a grand-opening party at 9 p.m. Saturday in the former Tycoons building at 132 E. Superior St. The party will feature live music from Fearless Moral Inventory, Mikel Wright and The Wrongs, and The Limns. The restaurant will officially open at 11 a.m. the same day.

Restaurant hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and Sundays; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursdays; and 11 a.m. to noon Friday and Saturday. Contact information is (218) 623-1889 or customerservice@justtakeaction.com. Pub website is blindpigduluth.com.

* Viant Crane, a truck and crane operating service based in Superior, opened a new office in Mandan, N.D.

Biz Buzz is a collection of business news tidbits from around the region. Send your business openings or closings, personnel changes or other news of interest in the business community to Biz Buzz, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802, email biz@duluthnews.com, or fax (218) 720-4120. The deadline for submissions is noon Friday.