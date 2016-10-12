Lucky's 13 Pub coming to Miller Hill Mall

Workers were busy at the site of the former Old Country Buffet at Miller Hill Mall on Wednesday. A brewpub is coming to the location. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com

Duluth is getting pretty lucky when it comes to attracting tap houses to town — regional restaurant chain Lucky's 13 Pub is coming to Miller Hill Mall and hopes to open as early as December.

"It's going to be exciting; we're different than anything up there," said Heather Kelly, general manager of Lucky's 13 in Mendota, Minn., where the gentle roar of an early dinner crowd complemented her voice over the phone Wednesday.

The pub will take over the former Old Country Buffet space that has sat vacant since June. All that's left of the old Old Country Buffet now are memories, as its facade was torn away and work started on moving Lucky's into the mall on Wednesday.

"(We'll bring) life, liveliness, an environment for all and great food, great atmosphere," Kelly said.

The menu is largely pub fare, with burgers, sandwiches and appetizers dominating. The weekend breakfast menu carries everything from walleye benedict to french toast and omelets. Drinks, which vary from location to location, include cocktails and tap beers big and small, plus the chain's "infamous" bloody marys.

Lucky's has been around nearly nine years and has pubs in Burnsville, Bloomington, Mendota and Plymouth in Minnesota, as well as in Fargo and in Spearfish, S.D.

Another Twin Cities-based pub, Crooked Pint Ale House, is coming to town early next year at the Kenwood Village mixed-use development nearing completion at the corner of Arrowhead Road and Kenwood Avenue.

Online

Lucky's 13 Pub: luckys13pub.com