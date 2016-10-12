UMD hosting entrepreneur conference Tuesday

The Labovitz School of Business and Economics at the University of Minnesota Duluth is hosting its second student-led Entrepreneurship Conference on Tuesday at the Kirby Ballroom.

"This Entrepreneurship Conference is a forum that features successful local, regional and national entrepreneurs," said conference director Jireh Mabamba, a UMD senior with a double major in marketing and organizational management. "The day offers a platform for the students and the community to hear and learn from entrepreneurial leaders who will share different perspectives on how to start, run and grow a business venture."

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., speakers, panels and workshops will help students and members of the community unlock the secrets to business success.

The keynote speaker is Douglas Smith, co-founder of the CVS-acquired MinuteClinic, with other talks by Greg Benson of Loll Designs, Jennifer Smith of Innovative Office Solutions, Jon Thralow of Thralow Inc. and Chuck Baxter, founder of the ATV line at Polaris.

There will also be a restaurant panel with the founders of Chilly Billy's, Grandma's, Valentini's and Duluth Grill.

Workshops on starting a business and a talk on business law will be led by Curt Walczak, business consultant at the Center for Economic Development, and Roger Reinsch, a UMD professor of business law.

Registration is required; the event is free for students, faculty and staff and costs $60 for members of the public. To register and find a schedule of the day's events, visit lsbeconference.com.