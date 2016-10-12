Jo-Ann Fabric set to open Duluth store on Thursday

Just in time for decorative gourd season, Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores is opening its doors in Duluth at the Burning Tree Plaza on Thursday.

The Duluth store, formerly the home of Hancock Fabrics, will offer a range of sewing, quilting, knitting, scrapbooking and craft resources as well as classes.

"We are excited to become a member of the Duluth community and look forward to serving all sewing and crafting enthusiasts," Jo-Ann Stores CEO Jill Soltau said in a news release.

Jo-Ann's grand opening at 9 a.m. Thursday will include a ribbon-cutting by City Councilor Barb Russ 15 minutes before the doors are opened.

The store is hosting a variety of grand opening activities and giveaways through Saturday, including gift cards for the first 120 customers each day, a $500 gift card drawing and kids activities, and a 15 percent off discount for teachers on Saturday.

"The passion and expertise of our store team members, combined with quality products and project inspiration, will make this new store a one-stop creative destination in the Duluth community," Soltau said.

Hancock Fabrics had occupied the space at 5115 Burning Tree Road since 1998. The national retailer declared bankruptcy and closed its 185 stores this spring.

The only other Jo-Ann location in the Northland is in Hibbing; the Ohio-based chain has about 850 locations spread across every state but Hawaii.

Jo-Ann's arrival adds another competitor to the local sewing and craft market that already hosts chains such as Michaels and Hobby Lobby as well as local retailers such as Yarn Harbor, Hannah Johnson Fabrics and Kelly J's Sewing Center and Quilt Shop.