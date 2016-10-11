Allete, Minnesota Power's parent company, announced Tuesday it has signed a five-year agreement to supply electricity to U.S. Steel's two Iron Range taconite plants — Minntac in Mountain Iron and Keetac in Keewatin.

While Keetac remains closed due to the slowdown in demand for oil pipeline steel, Minntac is the state's largest single taconite producer and uses about as much electricity as a city the size of Duluth.

"This agreement is a testament to Minnesota Power's commitment to the future of mining on the Iron Range and to the enduring significance of the region's natural resource industries," said Alan Hodnik, chairman of Duluth-based Allete, in a statement. "The strong working relationships Minnesota Power has cultivated over the years with U.S. Steel and other large industries in Northeastern Minnesota laid the foundation for this agreement. Securing contracts with these large customers cements Minnesota Power's position as the premier electric energy supplier to the Iron Range."

Minnesota Power filed a petition this week with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission requesting regulatory approval of the new contract