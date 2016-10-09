Biz Buzz for Oct. 10
HIRES AND PROMOTIONS
Duluth Family Medicine Residency Program hired Dr. Darcy Murphy, a board certified family practitioner. Murphy graduated from Kalamazoo (Mich.) College and completed medical school at Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. She previously worked at Essentia Health-Hermantown Clinic.
St. Luke’s announced the following.
Michael Boeselager was promoted to vice president of support services. Boeselager earned his degree in organizational management from Concordia University in St. Paul and his master’s degree in health administration from University of St. Francis in Joliet, Ill. He was promoted from his position as director of hospitality services.
Dr. John Hsieh was hired as a hospitalist after having worked at St. Luke’s for the past year as a locum tenens hospitalist. Hsieh earned his medical degree from New York Medical College in Valhalla and completed his internal medicine residency at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. He also has a master’s degree in chemistry from University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
Orthopaedic Associates of Duluth in Hermantown hired Erica Wagner as a physical therapist. Wagner earned her doctorate in physical therapy from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
Dr. Teja Dyamenahalli was hired as a pediatric hospitalist at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Children’s Hospital in Duluth. Dyamenahalli earned her master’s degree in public health and her medical degree from University of Washington in Seattle. She completed a residency in pediatrics at the University of Rochester (N.Y) School of Medicine and is certified by the American Board of Pediatrics.
AWARDS AND RECOGNITIONS
Western Lake Superior Sanitary District’s Finance Department was awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officer’s Association of the United States and Canada. WLSSD was recognized for the transparency of its comprehensive annual financial report for the 32nd consecutive year.
Duluth attorney Jim Peterson achieved certification as a senior civil trial specialist. The certification is earned by process of peer review, documented experience and knowledge of the law. Peterson is a partner in the law firm Falsani, Balmer, Peterson, Quinn and Beyer.
Sunbelt Business Brokers, a Minneapolis-based business brokerage firm with a Duluth office, was named Best Business Broker by FitSmallBusiness.com. Sunbelt was recognized for its more than 38 years of successfully closing deals.
Carlton County Public Health received a gold level Breastfeeding Friendly Health Department Award from the Minnesota Department of Health for its contributions to the health of mothers and their babies.
Edward Jones, which has a Duluth office, was applauded for its website at the Web Marketing Association’s 17th annual Web Awards. Industry professionals ranked the website as the best in financial services in terms of ease of navigation, straightforward design and available options for users.
Century 21 Gilderman and Associates announced Michele Vesel was named top sales agent for September.
Orthopaedic Associates’s vice president and orthopaedic surgeon Dr. William Schnell was named one of the 100 Influential Minnesota Health Care Leaders by Minnesota Physician newspaper. Schnell received his medical degree from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and completed his orthopaedic surgery residency at Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals in Milwaukee. He sees patients at Orthopaedic Associates’ Duluth and Hibbing clinics, Hibbing Family Medical Clinic and Lake View Clinic in Two Harbors. His professional affiliations include the Lake Superior Medical Society, the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery and the American Medical Association.
CERTIFICATIONS AND ACCREDITATIONS
Steven Raj of Hermantown, vice president of lending for Park State Bank’s Duluth office, graduated from University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Graduate School of Banking. Raj has worked as a banker in the Twin Ports and Twin Cities for more than 20 years, including Park State since 2013. He graduated with a degree in economics from the University of Minnesota Duluth in 1995.
NEW BUSINESS/RELOCATIONS
DC Testing opened in at 1705 Tower Ave, Suite 101, in Superior in September. The drug, alcohol and DNA testing provider is open 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. weekdays. The company can be contacted at (715) 718-2629 or dctestingsuperior@gmail.com.
Art on the Plaza, an art shop featuring local artists, opened in the Belknap Plaza at 120 Belknap St. in Superior in September. The shop is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Call (715) 969-8213 or email artontheplaza@yahoo.com for more information.
BOARD APPOINTEES
National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors announced Greg Toscano was elected to its Board of Trustees. Toscano, a life underwriter training council fellow, has held all board and committee positions at the local and state levels of NAIFA-Lake Superior and NAIFA-Minnesota, including state president in 2005. He served three years on the National Membership Committee, was co-committee head of the Membership Committee in Minnesota and was NAIFA trustee from 2012-14.
Ben Wolfe of Duluth joined the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors National Military Survivor Advisory Board. TAPS is a nonprofit that offers grief supports to those who lost a loved one serving in the U.S. military. Wolfe is a licensed independent clinical social worker and a former program manager and grief therapist at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center’s Grief Support Center.