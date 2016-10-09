Biz Buzz for Oct. 10

St. Luke’s announced the following. Michael Boeselager was promoted to vice president of support services. Boeselager earned his degree in organizational management from Concordia University in St. Paul and his master’s degree in health administration from University of St. Francis in Joliet, Ill. He was promoted from his position as director of hospitality services. Dr. John Hsieh was hired as a hospitalist after having worked at St. Luke’s for the past year as a locum tenens hospitalist. Hsieh earned his medical degree from New York Medical College in Valhalla and completed his internal medicine residency at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. He also has a master’s degree in chemistry from University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.

Orthopaedic Associates of Duluth in Hermantown hired Erica Wagner as a physical therapist. Wagner earned her doctorate in physical therapy from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.

Dr. Teja Dyamenahalli was hired as a pediatric hospitalist at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Children’s Hospital in Duluth. Dyamenahalli earned her master’s degree in public health and her medical degree from University of Washington in Seattle. She completed a residency in pediatrics at the University of Rochester (N.Y) School of Medicine and is certified by the American Board of Pediatrics.

AWARDS AND RECOGNITIONS

Western Lake Superior Sanitary District’s Finance Department was awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officer’s Association of the United States and Canada. WLSSD was recognized for the transparency of its comprehensive annual financial report for the 32nd consecutive year.

Duluth attorney Jim Peterson achieved certification as a senior civil trial specialist. The certification is earned by process of peer review, documented experience and knowledge of the law. Peterson is a partner in the law firm Falsani, Balmer, Peterson, Quinn and Beyer.

Sunbelt Business Brokers, a Minneapolis-based business brokerage firm with a Duluth office, was named Best Business Broker by FitSmallBusiness.com. Sunbelt was recognized for its more than 38 years of successfully closing deals.

Carlton County Public Health received a gold level Breastfeeding Friendly Health Department Award from the Minnesota Department of Health for its contributions to the health of mothers and their babies.

Edward Jones, which has a Duluth office, was applauded for its website at the Web Marketing Association’s 17th annual Web Awards. Industry professionals ranked the website as the best in financial services in terms of ease of navigation, straightforward design and available options for users.

Century 21 Gilderman and Associates announced Michele Vesel was named top sales agent for September.