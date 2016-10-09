Property transactions for Oct. 10

914 N. 10th Ave. E., Christopher J. and Joanna McCord purchased from Scott and Amber Johnson for $141,400, residential, 9/16.

2318 W. 10th St., Zia Properties LLC purchased from U.S. Bank National Association for $28,000, residential, 9/16.

1110 105th Ave. W., John A. and Rose M. Leraan purchased from Sara L. and Bryan Sunstrom for $121,000, residential, 9/16.

2631 W. 13th St., Derek Shykes purchased from Salveson, Berghult, et al., for $156,000, residential, 9/16.

409 N. 77th Ave. W., Jennifer Klande purchased from St. Louis County Land and Minerals Department for $11,890, 6/16.

420 N. 78th Ave. W., Premier Three Developers Inc. purchased from Fannie Mae aka Federal National Mortgage for $61,000, residential, 9/16.

1008 87th Ave. W., John W. Enger Jr. purchased from Harold and Dorothy L. Kirpach for $38,000, residential, 9/16.

1471 90th Ave. W., David Pueringer purchased from U.S. Bank National Association for $19,500, residential, 9/16.

3611 95th Ave. W., Constance and Mortimore J. Cummins purchased from Shelley L. Pederson for $240,000, residential, 9/16.

1515 96th Ave. W., John and Janice Horton purchased from Timothy J. and Cristy N. House for $121,000, residential, 9/16.

138 Artavia St., Jarvas Polk purchased from Robert and Elaine Tobias for $205,000, residential, 9/16.

122 W. Austin St., Gene D. and Robin L. Annala purchased from Nathan L. Robb for $2,250, residential, 9/16.

5306 Avondale St., Mark J. and Kristin L. Skadsberg purchased from Ann M. Robertson for $163,000, residential, 9/16.

1720 N. Basswood Ave., Garrett Miller purchased from Marilyn I. Lemone for $145,000, residential, 9/16.

317 W. Central Entrance, Debora Bernick purchased from U.S. Bank National Association for $77,989, residential, 8/16.

5717 Cody St., Boom SC LLC purchased from ARLP REO VI LLC for $24,050, residential, 7/16.

202 W. College St., Emcee Holdings LLC purchased from Audrey J. Welshinger for $200,000, residential, 9/16.

1202 Denney Drive, Joseph H. and Rose A. Kleiman purchased from the trustee of the R. Patrick trust for $525,000, residential, 8/16.

402 W. Faribault St., Kenneth Gilbertson and C. Johnson purchased from Arlo L. and Janice L. Danielson for $189,900, residential, 9/16.

2010 Featherstone Drive, Dennis and Stephanie Adamski purchased from Matthew T. and Katherine Andrews for $610,000, residential, 9/16.

1337 Fern Ave., Rachel Anderson purchased from William J. and Yvonne Schneider for $108,500, residential, 9/16.

4319 W. Fifth St., Adam J. Metzer purchased from Natalie and Tyler Korpi for $125,700, residential, 9/16.

702 W. Fifth St., Thomas A. and Bonita M. Brost purchased from Lacsee LLC for $29,900, residential — bare land, 9/16.

4420 Gilliat St., Ingrid McLellan purchased from Howard Leathers and Trudi Bitzer for $175,000, residential, 7/16.

4020 Grand Ave., Global Premier Asset Management purchased from Fannie Mae aka Federal National Mortgage for $15,000, residential, 7/16.

2603 Greysolon Road, Fredrick A. and Dawn E. Paine purchased from Dean Casperson and P. Sevastiades for $255,000, residential, 9/16.

4042 Haines Road, Sandra Plante purchased from Ley living trust for $243,000, residential, 9/16.

409 Hastings Drive, Joshua and Maria Shenk purchased from Pinnacle Finance LLC for $635,135, residential, 8/16.

412 Hastings Drive, Scott A. and Sarah Mikesell purchased from Vincent U. and Ann H. Ohaju for $800,000, residential, 9/16.

2514 Jefferson St., Heidi C. Halker purchased from Thomas S. Simonson for $182,500, residential, 9/16.

211 W. Kent Road, Rebecca Boyle and Chad Vollrath purchased from Timothy J. and Stephanie Harney for $205,500, residential, 9/16.

2222 Leonard St., Lisa D. Netzel purchased from Harold O. Gellerstedt for $164,100, residential, 8/16.

1411 London Road, Daisy Shane Properties LLC purchased from Raymond J. Blesener for $370,000, residential, 9/16.

5047 London Road, Dennis and Christine A. Etchison purchased from David R. and Debra Olson for $220,000, residential, 8/16.

343 Madison Ave., Robert and Elaine Tobias purchased from Edith Schwerdt for $98,000, residential, 9/16.

114 W. Mankato St., Janet S. Davidson purchased from Darrin L. and Theresa Severance for $116,500, residential, 9/16.

4028 McCulloch St., Jessica Barnes and Dominic Beckman purchased from Aaron W. and Valerie A. Tervo for $152,500, residential, 9/16.

6113 Nashua St., Donna and Ernest Rowan purchased from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for $80,000, residential, 9/16.

5215 Oakley St., David J. and Pamela S. Teten purchased from Robert and Sonja Jones for $205,500, residential, 9/16.

4301 Oneida St., Christopher J. Baga purchased from Barbara and Kyle Wells for $156,000, residential, 9/16.

4315 Oneida St., John C. Herron purchased from Wells Fargo Bank N.A. for $121,000, residential, 7/16.

308 Osakis St., Brent and Lindsay Pearson purchased from Julie A. Hein for $175,000, residential, 9/16.

225 Osakis St., Eric and Catherine Lassila purchased from Carolyn Reisberg and Charisa Homan for $175,000, residential, 9/16.

4607 Otsego St., Tyler H. Olson purchased from Shirley Graham for $229,000, residential, 9/16.

328 W. Owatonna St., Scott M. Gregg and Rebecca L. Black purchased from Joseph V. McGaffey for $170,000, residential, 9/16.

11 W. Oxford St., David Norlien, et al., purchased from David and Sherri Gilbert for $4,000, commercial (with buildings), 9/16.

2719 Piedmont Ave., 218 Property Management LLC purchased from the trust agreement of Jeffrey for $122,500, residential, 8/16.

4014 Regent St., Daniel J. and Ellyn L. Johnson purchased from Amanda Bowman for $93,000, residential, 9/16.

4427 Robinson St., Michael S. Johnson and E. McMahon purchased from Gary L. and Karen A. Westorff for $198,000, residential, 8/16.

4402 Robinson St., Raymond and Stefanie Higgins purchased from Michael Schraepfer for $219,900, residential, 9/16.

2801 E. Seventh St., Michele Wallerstein purchased from Dennis and Stephanie Adamski for $355,000, residential, 9/16.

1820 E. Sixth St., Benjamin J. Carlson purchased from Emily J. and James B. Norenberg for $238,600, residential, 9/16.

228 W. Sixth St., Daniel Elsenrath purchased from Dennis E. and Patricia Elsenrath for $111,576, residential, 9/16.

4711 W. Sixth St., Jay Vanroy and Mary Zakovich purchased from Chad and Nicole Derosier for $117,900, residential, 8/16.

223 E. Sixth St., Jon Matko purchased from PNC Bank National Association for $39,900, residential, 9/16.

228 W. Sixth St., Joshua J. Miller purchased from Daniel E. Elsenrath for $138,000, residential, 9/16.

715 E. Sixth St., Karl and Jeanne Lovgren purchased from Michael W. and Jennifer McPherson for $64,000, residential, 9/16.

4605 W. Sixth St., Robert A. and Susan A. Brown purchased from James M. and Callie Pelican for $140,000, residential, 9/16.

6 Sunnyside St., Jason G. Kask purchased from Tyler H. Olson for $125,000, residential, 9/16.

1929 W. Superior St., Sylvan Larson and Shawn Webster purchased from Brian Augustine for $90,000, commercial (with buildings), 9/16.

166 W. Terrace St., James and Callie Pelican purchased from Douglas E. and Kimberly Olsen for $229,000, residential, 9/16.

821 W. Third St., Kevin A. and Rosemarie V. Young purchased from Eric D. Nordgren for $87,000, residential, 9/16.

5306 Tioga St., Alicia T. Mankowski Carlson, et al., purchased from Wilhelmina Morisseau for $146,500, residential, 9/16.

4612 Tioga St., David L. and Jeanne E. Larson purchased from Michael J. Billings for $189,000, residential, 9/16.

3515 Trinity Road, Ami Stenseth purchased from David and Elizabeth Eklund for $273,000, residential, 9/16.

1405 Vermilion Road, Nancy Carrier, et al., purchased from Brittni Balogh for $200,000, residential, 8/16.

1862 Wallace Ave., Cecil J. and Alicia Musselman purchased from Colleen Robertson for $179,900, residential, 8/16.

2805 Wellington St., Mark A. Wiarda purchased from Cindy Gervais Craig for $130,000, residential, 9/16.

326 E. Willow St., Lee M. and Amanda J. Trueblood purchased from Philip and Sara Matson for $298,250, residential, 9/16.

425 W. Winona St., Brittany S. Wicklund purchased from Brittany Maag for $173,000, residential, 9/16.

1936 Woodland Ave., Jennifer Stafford and M. Faris purchased from Brandon M. and Laura A. Derosier for $157,590, residential, 9/16.

Address unassigned, Julie Hein purchased from Larry and Susan Winner for $234,000, residential, 9/16.

Address unassigned, Seth and Natalie Eklund purchased from Ryan M. and Joanne M. Erspamer for $243,500, residential, 9/16.

Residential bare land, Daniel and Joy Loban purchased from Mark and Lori Glad for $169,900, residential — bare land, 7/16.

Residential bare land, Mark and Lori Glad purchased from Western National Bank for $99,900, residential — bare land, 7/16.