Lake Country Power may raise rates

The cooperative said its power costs from supplier Great River Energy are going up, and that will likely be passed on to members as a "small increase in rates."

Though Great River Energy is saving money by shuttering a coal plant in North Dakota, Lake Country said in its newsletter this week "other costs for renewable energy investments, environmental improvements, transmission upgrades, technology, health care and preventive maintenance at power generation facilities continue to rise."

Just how much rates will go up will be determined as Lake Country Power's board nails down its 2017 budget in the next few months. The co-op's next meeting is 9:30 a.m. Oct. 25 at the Grand Rapids service center, 2810 Elida Drive. A 9:30 a.m. meeting follows Nov. 22 at Kettle River's service center, 4065 Highway 73 S. Meetings are open to co-op members.