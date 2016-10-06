Whole Foods Co-op names new GM

Decorative bike racks shaped and painted to resemble carrots stand in front of Whole Foods Co-op's Denfeld store, 4426 Grand Ave. (file photo / News Tribune)

After more than 30 years as general manager of Duluth's Whole Foods Co-op, Sharon Murphy is retiring.

Following a nationwide search to replace the "awesome" Murphy, the co-op's board named her replacement in Sarah Hannigan this week. Hannigan has been the Hillside store manager since 2013.

"We are delighted to have found a GM who not only has exemplary qualifications, but is a visionary leader," the co-op said in a press release.

The general manager, appointed by the co-op's board, oversees both the Hillside and Denfeld branches of the organic grocer in Duluth.

The Denfeld store recently renamed its classroom the Sharon Murphy Community Classroom, and Murphy this summer received the Cooperative Grocer Network's cooperative service award.

Hannigan takes over the 46-year-old co-op — which in fiscal 2016 claimed almost 10,000 owners and saw nearly $18 million in sales — effective immediately.