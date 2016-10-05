Pita Pit coming to downtown Duluth

For those who prefer their sandwiches on a single piece of bread, this one's for you.

Pita Pit will open its first Northland location this fall in the new Maurices headquarters downtown at 425 W. Superior St.

Much like Subway in offering made-to-order sandwiches with customizable combinations, Pita Pit offers a menu of standbys with meaty and vegetarian options in addition to spreads such as tzatziki sauce.

On Wednesday the windows of the future home of the franchise, next to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota's retail center, remained wrapped in cardboard and tape while work continued getting the joint together.

"We are excited to have another fresh, healthy food option available to our employees in the building as well as bringing a quick grab-n-go dining option to the western part of downtown Duluth," said Laura Sieger, spokeswoman for Maurices.

She said that with Blue Cross Blue Shield, Minnesota Power Employees Credit Union and now Pita Pit, all three of the building's Superior Street-level storefront spaces are leased, leaving just one 6,100-square-foot office or retail space available on the second floor near the skywalk.

A Pita Pit spokesperson said the store would open in the next two months.

The chain was founded in Canada in 1995 and came to the U.S. in 1999. The company touts its offerings as a "fresh, healthy alternative to fast food."