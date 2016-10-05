Maurices' parent company announces restructuring

The Maurices building at the intersection of Superior Street and Fourth Avenue West. (file photo / News Tribune)

The parent company of Maurices, the Duluth-based women's apparel chain, unveiled a "major enterprise transformation plan" on Tuesday, though just one job was impacted in Duluth as a result, the company said.

Ascena Retail Group Inc. said it was restructuring its business to save between $100 million and $150 million by 2019. The announcement comes on the heels of an $11.9 million loss fueled by a drop in sales during the 2016 fiscal year that ended July 30.

"After more than six months of intense development work, today we begin our comprehensive Change for Growth program to ensure that the company is effectively positioned to compete in a rapidly and profoundly changing retail and consumer environment," Ascena CEO David Jaffe said in a news release.

Ascena appointed Maurices CEO George Goldfarb as head of the new "value fashion" division, which will include Maurices and Dressbarn.

The move "has been accompanied by a number of executive departures to eliminate organizational overlap," the company said, though it did not specify who was affected.

Ascena owns several other retailers that saw a similar combination. Ann Taylor, LOFT and Lou & Grey will fall under the premium fashion division; Lane Bryant and Catherines have been placed in a plus fashion segment; and Justice will be under the kids fashion division.

Investors appeared pleased with the news, sending Ascena's stock up nearly 5 percent to end Wednesday's trading at $5.87. The news of lower-than-expected sales saw the stock plummet in September.