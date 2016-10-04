Allina nurses reject contract offer

Kari Weets, left, St. Paul, a labor and delivery nurse in the Mother Baby Center at United Hospital, walks on the sidewalk in front of United Hospital with her nephew, Jackson Barber, her niece, Taylor Barber, and her sister Kristi Barber, on the right, in St. Paul Monday, Sept. 5, 2016. Thousands of nurses at five Minnesota hospitals -- all part of Allina Health -- went on strike on Labor Day in a dispute over health insurance, workplace safety and staffing levels. (Pioneer Press: Jean Pieri)

MINNEAPOLIS — Thousands of striking nurses at five Allina Health facilities in the Twin Cities voted Monday, Oct. 3, to reject the health system’s latest contract proposal.

The vote, tallied late Monday, means that the monthlong strike will continue and nurses will remain on the picket line until their return is negotiated by the Minnesota Nurses Association and Minneapolis-based Allina.

“If Allina felt that nurses would accept anything just to return to work in October and get our health insurance back, they were mistaken,” Angela Becchetti, an Abbott Northwestern Hospital nurse and member of the nurse’s negotiating team, said in a statement Monday night.

“This vote should tell Allina that nurses are strong and willing to hold out for a contract that respects their sacrifice and their profession,” she added.

In response to the vote, Allina said the latest proposal “was eminently fair and went very far in addressing the issues the union raised during negotiations.”

“We are disappointed that our nurses will remain on strike instead of returning to the bedside to care for patients,” the statement said.

The nurses have been on strike since Labor Day at United Hospital in St. Paul, Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Unity Hospital in Fridley, Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids and the Phillips Eye Institute in Minneapolis.

The dispute mainly centers on health insurance in addition to workplace safety and staffing levels.

Allina says it is using 1,500 replacement nurses to keep the affected hospitals operating. The company says more than 500 nurses have crossed the picket line to return to work.

Voting began at 6 a.m. Monday and continued until 9 p.m. at four locations near the striking hospitals. Results were announced to the public at about 10:30 p.m. The decision was made by a combination of votes at all four polling places.

The union negotiating team did not make a recommendation on Allina’s proposal, saying at a Friday news conference that the team felt it couldn’t fully support the proposal for its 4,800 members.

“In order to get some sort of monetary safety net to protect nurses moving to Allina’s high-deductible health plans, they were asking us to give more away,” Becchetti said Monday night. “The nurses saw through that.”

Allina said its proposal made no benefit changes to the nurses’ union-only plans for the duration of the three-year contract. However, it did achieve for the company its main goal in the negotiations, a phase-out by the end of 2019 of four union-backed health insurance plans that they viewed as too costly to maintain.

The contract offered a $700 incentive in 2017 for nurses to enroll in the company’s core plans, which cover its other employees and have higher deductibles and out-of-pocket expenses. The incentive was $300 for 2018. The company also agreed to measures to limit premium increases within the union-only plans.

Allina’s proposal to address staffing concerns created a joint committee of nurses and management. Previous agreements regarding workplace safety, leave benefits, tuition reimbursement and other issues were included in the proposal as well.

The union said Monday night that it wasn’t yet known when the two sides would return to the bargaining table.

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.