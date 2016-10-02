Search
    Prep summaries

    News Tribune Today at 11:21 p.m.

    FOOTBALL

    Saturday’s Late Results

    Merrill 49, Ashland 13

    Virginia 48, Minneapolis Edison 12

    BOYS SOCCER

    Saturday’s Late Results

    Crookston    0-0—0

    Hibbing-Chisholm    0-3—3

    First half — No scoring.

    Second half — 1. Riley Versich (Holden Law), 50th minute; 2. Francisco Santiago (Riley Versich), 67th; 3. Cole Mammenga, 72nd (pk).

    Saves — Alex LaFrance, C, n/a; Logan Wardner, C, n/a; Michael Kubena, HC, 6.

    Chicago Lakes 2, Duluth Marshall 0

    Grand Rapids 1, East Grand Forks 1

    GIRLS SOCCER

    Saturday’s Late Results

    Crookston    0-0—0

    Hibbing-Chisholm    3-5—8

    First Half — 1. Allyson Brandt (Sydney Jolowsky), 22nd; 2. Allyson Brandt (Jessy Moyer), 35th; 3. Kimberly Rotness (Sydney Jolowsky), 38th.

    Second Half — 4. Sydney Jolowsky (Kimberly Rotness), 44th; 5. Tori Berg (Katie Carpenter), 48th; 6. Allyson Brandt (Kimberly Rotness), 59th; 7. Sydney Jolowsky (Kelsey Greenwood), 68th; 8. Kimberly Rotness (Sydney Jolowsky), 69th.

    Saves — Logan Wardner, C, 23; Alexa Gothard, HC, 5.

    Minnetonka 2, Duluth East 1

