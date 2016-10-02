Prep summaries
FOOTBALL
Saturday’s Late Results
Merrill 49, Ashland 13
Virginia 48, Minneapolis Edison 12
BOYS SOCCER
Saturday’s Late Results
Crookston 0-0—0
Hibbing-Chisholm 0-3—3
First half — No scoring.
Second half — 1. Riley Versich (Holden Law), 50th minute; 2. Francisco Santiago (Riley Versich), 67th; 3. Cole Mammenga, 72nd (pk).
Saves — Alex LaFrance, C, n/a; Logan Wardner, C, n/a; Michael Kubena, HC, 6.
Chicago Lakes 2, Duluth Marshall 0
Grand Rapids 1, East Grand Forks 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Saturday’s Late Results
Crookston 0-0—0
Hibbing-Chisholm 3-5—8
First Half — 1. Allyson Brandt (Sydney Jolowsky), 22nd; 2. Allyson Brandt (Jessy Moyer), 35th; 3. Kimberly Rotness (Sydney Jolowsky), 38th.
Second Half — 4. Sydney Jolowsky (Kimberly Rotness), 44th; 5. Tori Berg (Katie Carpenter), 48th; 6. Allyson Brandt (Kimberly Rotness), 59th; 7. Sydney Jolowsky (Kelsey Greenwood), 68th; 8. Kimberly Rotness (Sydney Jolowsky), 69th.
Saves — Logan Wardner, C, 23; Alexa Gothard, HC, 5.
Minnetonka 2, Duluth East 1