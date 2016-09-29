Gigabit internet expanding on Iron Range

Blazing fast internet speeds are coming to town — Balsam Township, that is. Parts of central Itasca County are about to get hardwired to broadband internet for the first time, and the new provider is offering speeds up to a gigabit per second — many times faster than Duluth's speeds.

"They go from having nothing to having that — talk about the two extremes," said Brian Bissonette, a spokesman for Bemidji-based Paul Bunyan Communications. "Obviously there's no reason to limit our network when we're expanding."

Paul Bunyan received grants from the state, the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board and Itasca County totalling about $3.5 million to expand internet access to the area. The rural cooperative invested over $2 million itself to extend what it calls the GigaZone.

The cooperative, which also has an office in Grand Rapids, will flip the switch Thursday and slowly start connecting the 1,250 customers in its new expanded service area over the next few months.

"They're excited to get it, and obviously it's been well received," Bissonette said. "They basically have dial-up and satellite, which is expensive and slow."

Though rural areas in Minnesota are some of the last to get connected to the web, they are some of the first to get the superfast gigabit service that will be increasingly needed to meet the streaming and downloading demands of the modern internet.

Federal data shows that Bemidji, Two Harbors and a wide area around Brainerd and Mille Lacs Lake have better access to gigabit speeds than the Twin Ports and even the Twin Cities.

The dominant residential providers in Duluth, CenturyLink and Charter Communications, offer speeds up to 120 megabits per second, or just over a tenth of the 1,000 megabits per second these rural communities are getting access to. Only SCI Broadband and Spectrum Business offer gigabit fiber service to Duluthians — though a very limited slice of them.

That's according to BroadbandNow, a research company that compiles data and compares providers. The site reports about 97 percent of the state has access to broadband internet. Of those still lacking wired service are about 16,000 people in St. Louis County.

Only a handful of homes in the state lack access to any internet service, including satellite and the nearly obsolete dial-up.

But the city of Taconite and several nearby townships can soon count themselves among the lucky 8 percent of Minnesotans with access to gigabit internet.

"We're going in little sections; my guess is by March everyone will be up and operational," Bissonette said.