Steelworkers ratify contract with Cliffs

A haul truck carrying more than 240 tons of taconite ore takes a load to the crusher in the Thunderbird Mine of United Taconite. (2014 file / News Tribune)

The United Steelworkers of America announced Thursday that its members have ratified a new labor contract with Cliffs Natural Resources.

The contract, first announced in late August, covers about 2,000 USW-represented workers at United Taconite in Eveleth and Forbes, Hibbing Taconite and Cliffs' operations in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. It's retroactive to Oct. 1, 2015, and will expire on Oct. 1, 2018.

The union said the new contract "preserves wages, benefits and other longstanding rights and protections without lowering the standards of living of current workers or retirees."

"The contract reflects the hard work and solidarity of our negotiating committee, activists and members and retirees from each of the local unions," Emil Ramirez, director of USW District 11 — which includes Minnesota — said in a news release. "Settling our differences with management at the table will enable all of us to focus on addressing the industry's real problems, such as global overcapacity and the unfair and often illegal foreign trade practices that depress prices, close facilities and cost jobs."

The agreement came after a year of negotiations. The previous contract had expired Oct. 1, 2015, and Cliffs employees had been working under the terms of the expired contract since that time.

"Through no fault of their own, too many of our brothers and sisters have dealt with the uncertainty of an industry downturn brought about by decades of misguided trade policies," said USW International President Leo W. Gerard. "We are looking forward to a more secure future with ratification complete and a fair collective bargaining agreement in place."

When the tentative contract agreement was announced in August, Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves said it was "fair and equitable to both parties, and provides Cliffs a competitive cost structure for future success. ... This agreement once again reinforces that we have more in common with the USW than we have differences, and we look forward to continuing our strong partnership."

Earlier this year, Steelworkers ratified labor contracts with:

• ArcelorMittal USA, which has about 310 hourly employees at its Minorca taconite iron ore mine and processing operations in Virginia. The agreement also covers another 13,000 workers at ArcelorMittal steelmaking facilities in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, South Carolina and Louisiana.

• U.S. Steel, affecting 18,000 employees at more than a dozen facilities across the country, including hundreds at the Minntac taconite mine and processing plant in Mountain Iron and Keetac operations in Keewatin.