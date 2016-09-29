Regency Beauty Institute abruptly locked the doors of its 79 cosmetology schools as of Wednesday night, including the Duluth campus in the Burning Tree Plaza.

"In short, the organization does not have the cash to continue to run the business," Regency said on its website, citing a decline in students, regulations on for-profit education and a lack of access to financing.

It was not immediately clear how many students or staff would be affected by the closure in Duluth, though the state said the company's five locations in Minnesota enroll about 430 students.

"There are state and federal resources available to help students impacted by a sudden school closure, including possible student refunds and federal loan forgiveness,” Office of Higher Education Commissioner Larry Pogemiller said in a statement Thursday.

To learn more about their options, students can call the OHE at 651-259-3965 or the Board of Cosmetologist Examiners at 651-201-2742 or email betsy.talbot@state.mn.us or bce.board@state.mn.us.

Students can pick up personal belongings only between 3 and 5 p.m. Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Regency said.

There was no indication Regency would be offering refunds for students that have not finished their coursework.

