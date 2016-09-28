I Lake It coming to Miller Hill Mall

The owners of Duluth's Vista Fleet are opening I Lake It, a lake-culture shop with home decor, clothing, art and gifts.

"I know my interactions with water have made me who I am — be that experiences at cabins, trips to the BWCA or just staring out at those grand freighters," said Justin Steinbach, who with his wife, Sarah, owns the Vista Fleet cruise line based in Canal Park. "It's produced an identity that I think of as lake culture. And people want their spaces to reflect that good feeling."

The Steinbachs wanted to reach people in a space outside Canal Park "that would be conducive to locals, people from the larger lake region and Northland visitors alike," according to a press release. So they're crashing the mall with a wave of items much like shoppers can find at Vista Fleet's headquarters.

"I started adding nicer home décor to our inventory, like industrial lighting you might find on a vintage dock and beautiful lake-themed apparel; people really liked it," Sarah Steinbach said in the release.

The maritime merchandiser will host a grand opening Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The first 100 customers get free I Lake It T-shirts.

I Lake It will be the third locally owned store to open at Miller Hill Mall in the past two years, joining Art in the Alley and Legacy Toys.