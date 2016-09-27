Minnesota Power partners with Smart Wires

Minnesota Power is partnering with a California company "to deploy an innovative solution for optimizing the flow of power on the grid," according to an announcement Tuesday.

By the end of the year the utility expects to have 54 Smart Wires PowerLine Guardian devices installed on power lines in the Little Falls area to help act as a valve and relieve congested power lines.

"With Smart Wires we are able to optimize the use of our existing infrastructure ... and to save our customers money by deferring the need for costly transmission upgrades," Minnesota Power parent company Allete Inc. CEO Al Hodnik said in a statement.

While the savings were not specified for this initial project, company spokeswoman Kelley Eldien said, "Smart Wires could be considered by Minnesota Power as a potential solution for future projects, dependent on the success of this first installation, with cost savings potentially in the millions depending on the application."