Duluth native's business acquired for $153 million

Duluth native Scott Burns struck it big this week as the company he co-founded was acquired for $153 million.

"Basically it's a 6,000-day overnight-success story," Burns, the company's CEO, said by phone Tuesday.

Founded in 2000, GovDelivery helps government organizations — clients include St. Louis County and the IRS — better communicate directly with constituents.

"We're helping our clients get people to act," Burns said, which can range from flu shot reminders to routes through road construction or where to take shelter during cold weather. "We're trying to take these great techniques for marketing used to sell shoes and boats and cars and adapt those into government for a better purpose."

Burns will continue with the company after the acquisition closes, likely by the end of the year. He's helped GovDelivery move from a startup fueled by the dotcom boom to a fast-growing company with 1,800 clients and 230 employees. More than half of those employees have joined the company since the start of 2015.

"It took a long time to get it to the point where anybody from the outside wanted to make a commitment," Burns said. "Now we're able to grow at a fast enough pace to a large enough size."

In 2009 the company was picked up by Actua Corp. and has since grown its revenues nearly sixfold. That set the stage for the next big investor — and Vista is about as big an investor as they come.

The equity firm has a $26 billion portfolio of technology investments, and GovDelivery called it the "most active and largest technology investor in the world."

With the investment, Burns and his firm will be able to keep growing and tackling the issues clients face.

"The percent of people government reaches directly is a lot smaller than what it could be," he said. "The number of people who find out about flu shots from a chiropractor on YouTube than from the CDC is a tragedy."

Burns' father, lawyer Bill Burns, still lives and works in Duluth, and the CEO said he's an admirer of former mayor Don Ness and current Duluth Mayor Emily Larson.

"One thing I'm really optimistic about for Duluth is the same thing I'm optimistic about for Saint Paul," Scott Burns said. "For cities to invest in education ... you can create a lot of examples of success stories. If you have talented people, and you commit to something, you can build a great business anywhere. You don't need to be in Silicon Valley for that."