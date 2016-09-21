F.Y.E. coming to Miller Hill Mall

One of the main entrances at the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth. (file photo / News Tribune)

F.Y.E., short for For Your Entertainment, sells music, movies, clothes, merchandise and tech in what the brand calls an "engaging shopping experience."

"F.Y.E.'s expansion at Miller Hill will provide our customers with a new and unique shopping opportunity," Katie Kaz, general manager of Miller Hill Mall, said in a statement. "We are excited to welcome this nationally recognized brand as they make their debut into Duluth."

The store is set to open Oct. 21, and it will be just the second location in Minnesota. Based in New York, the 23-year-old retailer has several hundred mall and freestanding locations throughout the country.

F.Y.E. is owned by Trans World Entertainment Corp., which also owns the movie store Suncoast, or what few locations that chain has left. Trans World rebranded many surviving Sam Goody locations it bought in 2006 as F.Y.E.

Trans World reported a $4.6 million loss for the year as of July 30, according to financial filings. Its new stores in Duluth and elsewhere, according to F.Y.E. CEO Mike Feurer, "capitalize on our unique and wide ranging demographic, the strength of our sales team and the loyalty of our customers."